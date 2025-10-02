CRISP AIR, WARM BEATS: THE ULTIMATE FALL PLAYLIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The best time for college is the fall season. This is because there is so much to do and many activities that you can attend. Activities such as going to a pumpkin patch, tailgating, football games, Halloween, and Homecoming. During these different activities it is crucial to have some type of music so that you create memorable moments and create that right vibe to fit those moments. A great fall playlist also brings about emotional well-being during a season known for transition and introspection. Being a college student is all about transition and growth, especially in the season of the fall. It is a season when school has started to go into full effect. Music becomes more than background noise it is something that is deeply tied to our feelings and memories.

An ideal playlist will follow the actual shifting moods of the season, from the warm energy of the first days of September, into the cozy, reflective mood of October, and onward into the dusky introspection of November. For that golden time called early fall, the songs:

September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood

Golden Hour by JVKE

Sunflower by Rex Orange County

They are a perfect blend of the excitement of transition. With air cool, October takes on a somewhat of a dark turn of its own, thus bringing about a fairly chilling time for those songs reflecting on subjects of love, such as:

We Fell in Love in October by girl in red

Moon Song by Phoebe Bridgers

Harvest Moon by Neil Young

This alongside seasonal classics like Thriller by Michael Jackson and This Is Halloween from The Nightmare Before Christmas. By late November, the atmosphere reaches out for deeper music such as the sad late-night fall glow of Autumn Leaves by Nat King Cole, the sorrowing narratives of Exile by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver, Holocene by Bon Iver, and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer. The instrumentals of Dreamland by Robert Gromotka and Van Gogh by Virginio Aiello will keep things calm for those late-night study sessions. Taken together, these songs create a playlist that mirrors the season’s journey, turning the soundtrack of fall into a reflection of change, nostalgia, and quiet resilience.

During your midterm and final study sessions, classical music can help you maintain focus and mental clarity. Songs such as Van Gogh by Virginio Aiello, Dreamland by Robert Gromotka, and Autumn Leaves by Nat King Cole are great to incorporate into your studying as well. Other songs like Sweater Weather or September can make walking around campus enjoyable. A song that gives main character energy is Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. Theme songs to get your Halloween in motion can be Thriller by Michael Jackson, This is Halloween from The Nightmare Before Christmas Cast, and Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr. to keep that spooky spirit alive.

In conclusion, fall season is more than just a time for football games or pumpkin patches, fall brings along a drizzle of changes in routines and offer moments for reflection. An autumnal playlist stays with anyone rolling with the antics of joy or sitting quietly through ease of studying. Music does not just fill the empty background, but actuates ambience, aid students to accept transformation, stay grounded, and create precious memories in one of the most life-changing times of the year.