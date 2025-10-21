CREATING A BALANCE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you want to earn money while in school? Managing work and school can be difficult and going to class before and after work can be exhausting. However, working is an excellent source structure. It helps you stay organized in your everyday agenda. Having responsibilities can help you stay on track in school. Not only does it keep you organized, but it also keeps you financially stable, allowing you to pay for school and other personal expenses. Being financially stable can alleviate stress. Being stress-free is extremely important for college students since it provides peace of mind.

There are numerous ways to maintain a stable routine. Adequate sleep is essential for maintaining consistent habits, especially when balancing the demands of school and work. You need a defined period to get used to functioning without getting worn out. Planning your day in advance is also a good idea. Make sure to finish your top priorities first. Decide which priority is more important and what should be addressed. Before leaving for work, make sure you have finished all of your homework. This enables you to complete your task before it becomes late work.

Having a planner is an excellent technique to stay on top of your schedule. This also teaches you how to stay organized. It additionally teaches you how to remain prepared. It is less stressful when all your tasks are organized in a timely manner and completed. Having a planner also keeps you on track with your shift schedule. Working in college not only builds your professional experience, but also helps you form meaningful connections that can open doors to new opportunities.

At the same time, keeping up with yourself such as self-care is essential. Without proper sleep, nutrition, and rest, your energy and focus will suffer, making it harder to balance school, work, and daily responsibilities. Prioritizing healthy habits ensures you have the stamina to succeed both academically and professionally.

Overall, balancing a career and being a student can be difficult. However, by developing plans, preparing ahead, and practicing self-care, you may achieve a good balance. These are long-term necessities in life. Finally, managing a job and being a student teaches responsibility, discipline, and adaptability. With dedication and intelligent planning, you can achieve success in both your schooling and your work.