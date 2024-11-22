Going to college can be challenging, especially as an out-of-state student. As an out-of-state student myself, adjusting to college was challenging. It can be incredibly challenging leaving behind your support system and leaving behind routines that you’re used to. You must find ways to navigate in an unfamiliar environment. It comes with much excitement by experiencing new people, new surroundings, and even culture shock. On the other hand, you could experience homesickness, feelings of doubt, or uncertainty. Experiencing these things could cause a toll on your mental or physical being. Allowing yourself to adjust to the unfamiliar environment allows personal growth and character development. You will learn that life is not going to always work how you want it to. There will be many setbacks, but it is about how you work through those setbacks. You can have many strategies to adjust such as being involved, using available resources around campus, daily affirmations, and check-ins with your family.
Tips for Adjusting to College:
- Getting Involved
- Join clubs/organizations around campus
- Go to campus events
- Allow yourself to be open minded to meeting new people
- Network with the people you meet
- Utilize Available Resources
- Connect with your academic advisors
- Attend office hours with your professors
- Connect with your classmates
- Go to the recreation center to work out or dance
- Daily Affirmations
- Establish a routine to follow to remind yourself of your why, your purpose, and acknowledge how far you have come
- Writing your goals for the week in a journal
- Check-in with family, set aside time to send text or calls to let your support system know how you are doing. Show them your accomplishments no matter how big or small they are.
In conclusion, college far away from home can be challenging, but there are many ways to help yourself adjust to your new surroundings. This influences you to take charge of your life and the responsibilities that are laid out in front of you.