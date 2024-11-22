This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Going to college can be challenging, especially as an out-of-state student. As an out-of-state student myself, adjusting to college was challenging. It can be incredibly challenging leaving behind your support system and leaving behind routines that you’re used to. You must find ways to navigate in an unfamiliar environment. It comes with much excitement by experiencing new people, new surroundings, and even culture shock. On the other hand, you could experience homesickness, feelings of doubt, or uncertainty. Experiencing these things could cause a toll on your mental or physical being. Allowing yourself to adjust to the unfamiliar environment allows personal growth and character development. You will learn that life is not going to always work how you want it to. There will be many setbacks, but it is about how you work through those setbacks. You can have many strategies to adjust such as being involved, using available resources around campus, daily affirmations, and check-ins with your family.

Tips for Adjusting to College:

Getting Involved

Join clubs/organizations around campus

Go to campus events

Allow yourself to be open minded to meeting new people

Network with the people you meet

Utilize Available Resources

Connect with your academic advisors

Attend office hours with your professors

Connect with your classmates

Go to the recreation center to work out or dance

Daily Affirmations

Establish a routine to follow to remind yourself of your why, your purpose, and acknowledge how far you have come

Writing your goals for the week in a journal

Check-in with family, set aside time to send text or calls to let your support system know how you are doing. Show them your accomplishments no matter how big or small they are.

In conclusion, college far away from home can be challenging, but there are many ways to help yourself adjust to your new surroundings. This influences you to take charge of your life and the responsibilities that are laid out in front of you.