College Football Game Day Tips & Essentials

Football is kind of a big deal in college here is a few tips to prepare.

There’s no day like a HBCU football game day! The thrill of waking up on a Saturday morning knowing a long, yet eventful day is ahead of you and your friends. There’s so much more to look forward to than just the football game. The tailgate includes plenty of food, music, and dancing. There are also performances by musical artists, The Gold’ N Bluez Dance Team, and our Southern University Cheer Team. Once all winds down and you enter the stadium, there’s the excitement of screaming fans and students, the Human Jukebox Marching Band, and The Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

Here are some tips and essentials to have a great game day experience.

Arrive Early

If you live off-campus, it is best to arrive on campus early due to plenty of traffic, limited parking, and street closure after a certain time of day.

Attire

Are you really game day ready if you aren’t repping blue and gold?! If you don’t have any Southern gear, there are always tables and tents selling many options to choose from around campus on game day. Our campus bookstore sells gear as well as Top Choice that is located at 1492 Harding Blvd just across the hump. Also, don’t forget your pom pom!

Wear Comfortable Shoes

Tailgates start hours before kickoff, so you’re going to be on your feet for a while. Comfortable shoes are suggested due to a lot of standing and walking.

Learn Those Line Dances!

Louisiana is known for line dancing. If you don’t know any prior, ask a friend for help or it’s okay to jump in and catch on! This is also another reason why comfortable shoes are suggested.

Clear Bags

If you plan on entering the game and have any belongings and tickets, a clear bag or purse is needed to enter the stadium for safety purposes avoid being turned around with following school rues and regulations.

Water

Louisiana’s heat is a force to be reckoned with! Drink plenty of water on game day and most importantly, hydrate prior. Portable fans can be a great addition as well.

Lastly, be safe and mindful of your surroundings and have a great time. The tailgates and games are all about having school spirit and making memories. With these tips and essentials in mind, you’re bound to have an amazing game day experience.