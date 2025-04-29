CELEBRITIES WHO WALKED AWAY FROM THE SPOTLIGHT AND WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although being in the limelight is glamorized from the red carpet, fancy hairstyles, famous stylists, top tier events, and money. Many report that being famous can sometimes be overwhelming and wish they could just live normal lives and not have to fear being watched or their privacy being violated in many other ways. Some celebrities simply fall away and can be forgotten by the public and some will never be forgotten. Many have purposefully decided to leave their fame behind and live a quieter life, and some have had difficult circumstances push them away from the spotlight. Many celebrities also went from big to smaller projects and some decided to leave their fame behind all together. Some celebrities leave the limelight or change career paths despite their talents to be with their family, seek college education, and grow in other areas. Now let’s look at a few celebrities that have stepped away from their fame and find out what they’ve been up to now that they are out of the spotlight.

1. Bridgit Mendler – You may remember Bridgit from her most famous roles in Good Luck Charlie, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Merry Happy Whatever. With her latest movie role being released in 2019 and her last song being released in 2017, Bridgit has slightly stepped away even though she is still known and relevant, but what is she doing now? Bridgit Mendler is currently the CEO and Co-founder of Northwood Space, a space start-up company based in California. Bridgit also graduated from MIT and Harvard earning a PhD in technology from MIT and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. She is also married with a four-year-old adopted son, while Bridgit has not totally quit acting or pursuing music, she has certainly stepped away to live a quieter life and pursue her own personal career aspirations.

2. Amanda Bynes- Amanda was a very popular actress from the young age of 7, first starring on Nickelodeon’s “All That” which was a musical tv show in the 1990’s. Amanda Bynes is mostly known for her roles on She’s the Man, the Amanda show, Sydney White, Hairspray, and What a Girl Wants. Amanda’s last movie was released in 2010 with her acting career having a span of 14 years. Amanda has stepped back from acting due to traumatic experiences within her acting career, legal issues, drug abuse, and her mental health. Amanda is now still active on her Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans. She now has hopes of becoming a nail technician and having her own nail salon.

3. Kyla Pratt- Kyla is a popular actress known for her role on One on One, Dr.Dolittle, and the Proud Family. Kyla started acting at the young age of 8 years old starring in Barney & Friends, a child adventure show in the 1990’s. Kyla is still acting till this day, however, she does more voice projects as she is now focusing more on motherhood to live a more low-key life, Kyla Pratt is also a wife and a mother to two daughters.