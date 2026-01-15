CAREER TOOLS NO ONE TALKS ABOUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know a well-built resume and a strong cover letter are essential career tools, but almost no one tells you about the hidden tools that help people get hired. You may think landing a career is about luck or connections, but there are real advantages to unknown tools successful professionals use behind the scenes. These tools are rarely mentioned in career workshops, yet they can shape the opportunities people receive through the connections, organization, and confidence they bring.

While most applicants rely on basic job boards, there are additional digital career tools that successful professionals use to gain information, keep their searches organized, and help them become stronger candidates. Google Alerts, for example, is a content detection and notification service offered by Google. Google Alerts can be used as a personal assistant that constantly watches the internet for you and reports immediately when something important happens. With this digital tool, you can track companies, job titles, and key industry words. When you set an alert for a phrase like “Paralegal jobs in Baton Rouge” or “Amazon hiring new,” Google scans the web daily and will alert you via email whenever new content related to that topic appears. Google Alerts work in the background, gathering opportunities and information to keep you updated and ahead of the game.

Digital business cards are one of the most underrated career tools in the job market, especially for college students. Digital business cards let you share all your important information with a single tap or QR code. They are perfect for career fairs, internships, or even casual conversations where you might be asked for your LinkedIn. With just one tap, the other person instantly gets your name, major, email, and resume link saved straight to their phone. Another benefit is that you can update your card at any time if you have a major change, get a new number, or gain new leadership experience. Digital business cards are a small tool that helps build your network by opening doors you didn’t even know were possible.

The LinkedIn Alumni tool is a shortcut to great career connections. Most college students hear “networking” discussed, but often aren’t sure where to start or find it awkward to ask for advice. The LinkedIn alumni tool makes networking easier, and very few people your age are using it. The alumni tool shows you people who graduated from your university and are now working in jobs, companies, or cities you may be interested in. It’s an easy way to build connections without feeling uncomfortable, as alumni already share something in common with you, which makes it more likely for them to respond. Many students receive internships or job interviews by simply messaging an alum who is willing to talk.

One thing most college student struggle with is staying organized during the hunt for a job or internship. You may apply to many positions, send emails, schedule interviews, and very quickly, things can get confusing. That’s where ClickUp or Notion becomes a game-changing tool. Instead of trying to remember deadlines or keep track of email threads, a career tracker keeps everything on one clean system. For college students trying to balance class, student organizations, work, and sports, this tool can relieve so much stress. It is also very motivating as you can visually see your progress, and it keeps you focused as well as making your search feel more intentional, which is how successful students stay ahead.

Landing a job or internship is not just about luck or having a perfect resume. The students who stand out are the ones using tools to stay organized, informed, and prepared. From Google Alerts, which delivers opportunities straight to your inbox, to business cards that make networking effortless, and Notion that keeps your job search well organized. These are advantages that give career-seeking students a head start. And the best part is that you don’t have to wait to start. The earlier you begin to use these tools, the stronger the opportunities will be.