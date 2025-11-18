CAMPUS FASHION DEBATE: UGGS, BIRKENSTOCKS, OR CROCS? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If we’re being honest, if it’s not homecoming or spring fest, college fashion isn’t about all the runway trends. It’s about making it to those 8 a.m. lectures after just snoozing your alarm three times in comfort. Almost every college has the comfortable footwear holy trinity: Uggs, Birkenstocks, and Crocs. But the real question is, which shoe is superior?

UGGs: The Cozy Queen

Uggs are like having a warm cozy hug wrapped around your feet. They are great for those chilly mornings, late night library runs or just standing in the Starbucks line with a cute fall fit. These shoes would pair perfectly with an oversized hood and some leggings. It gives off that “I tried but not really” energy. But let’s be realistic, Uggs are not exactly waterproof, so they aren’t good for rainy days. Step in one puddle and it’s game over. Still, for a cozy girl aesthetic, Ugg’s win!

Birkenstocks: The Minimalist MVP

Minimal, durable, and effortless, somehow Birkenstocks work great for either the summer or fall. Birks scream coffee lovers and tote bag carriers. Wearing them with or without socks will have you looking put together without even trying, which is honestly the goal in college. They’re great for walking across campus, quick target runs, or even just running upstairs to your homegirl’s room. But just be prepared for the break in period (your feet may suffer temporarily, but beauty is pain). Once they adjust to your feet, trust me it’s game over; you’ll never want to take them off.

Crocs: The Underdog Icon

Either you love crocs or you secretly love them and just don’t know it yet. Crocs have made the ultimate comeback. The ugly-cute trends will always make a comeback thanks to Gen Z because of its comfort over everything. Crocs have become the new campus favorite. There are endless color options and customizable charms. Crocs definitely bring good energy to any outfit. Let’s not forget how they are waterproof, breathable, lightweight, and a good conversation starter. You’ll mainly see these shoes during quick dining hall trips, dorm life, or those “I’m just too tired to care” days. Crocs may not scream fashion but they’re definitely in the campus style hall of fame.

So… Who Wins the Footwear Face Off?

In the wise words of Chris Brown, “It depends.” Whether you are trying to give off cozy fall vibes, faking it till you make it during midterms, or simply just trying to survive. Uggs, Birkenstocks, and Crocs are a college student’s best friend. Campus fashion is just about embracing your own style.