BONDING ON THE BLUFF: TIPS FOR LONG LASTING COLLEGE RELATIONSHIPS 

What is the difference between community and family? Community is defined as “a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.” In comparison and contrast, family is defined as a group of related things. In college, you will be introduced to a large community of people. The biggest characteristic that you all share in common will be the school you attend. But most importantly, from this large community, you will also be given the chance to build a family.

Making friendships and connections in college can be an exciting and beautiful experience. While some can make connections instantly, others may take more time. No matter the amount of time it takes, building connections should go at your own pace. The first tip in building a long-lasting college relationship is to be yourself. It is important to always be yourself in every social encounter to ensure you’re attracting your genuine community. If you put on a different persona than your true self, it can cause you to make unfulfilling connections that are not based on truth.

The second tip in building a long college relationship is to join an on-campus organization that relates to your personal interests. When joining an on-campus organization, you want to find one that appeals to your ideals and interests. Whether that is in relation to your major or a personal interest, such as dance or content creation, joining an organization that relates to you will help you find people who share the same sentiments.

Although building connections in college can be jarring or anxiety-inducing, it is important not to add pressure to yourself. Your community is waiting for you on campus, and they cannot wait to meet you. Whether it takes you two days or two years, you will find the people meant for you. Follow these tips, and I assure you that you will find your chosen family.