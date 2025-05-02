BLOOMING INTO SPRING: COLORS AND PATTERNS I’M ADDING TO MY WARDROBE THIS SPRING 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about spring that is wonderful to see—the slight blooming of flowers, the lengthening of the days, and the world that is slowly awakening from hibernation after a long harsh winter. Spring also comes with a change in wardrobe, and this year, I have chosen to get more into the spirit of spring by wearing joyful, multicolored outfits full of vitality. The heavy coats and dull colors of the cold months that we wear are no more this season, as I am reinventing my style with lively colors, inviting prints, and my favorite clothes that boost my spirit and confidence. From the comfortable pastels to the bright, bold florals, it is going to be a complete transformation of the clothes in my closet. Clothes should always reflect what we are feeling inside and that is exactly how I perceive fashion, and I am filled with happiness, comfort, and development. Please be my guest as I show you the colors and patterns that I will be adding to my wardrobe this season—and who knows, you might be inspired to let your style turn into the season blossoms.

When it comes to this spring, I will be using bright pastel colors. I really like the colors pink, peach, and yellow. These shades are very bright and eye catching. These colors will give my outfit a brand-new look and make me feel good, whether it’s an airy sundress, cropped sweater, or even a pastel bucket hat. This year’s flower patterns are more blossoming and come in the form of vibrant, big prints. I am a fan of dresses and skirts with loud, bright florals that really stand out and send artsy vibes. I also get T-shirts and blouses that exude tropical vibes in me with hibiscus patterns and / or an exceptionally light green color which I am sure can make me feel as though I am on holiday.

I have been obsessed with playful patterns like checkerboard and colorful stripes. There is something so fun about a patterned mini skirt or a bright striped crop top. These prints bring a bit of edge and character to my style, and I love mixing them with simple pieces to keep it balanced. Yellow is the color that I first think of something that is joyful, alive, and bright. I find coral to be fun and a warm color. It is not so loud, but it still make people feel a little fun and warm. I show it by wearing it all the time. In the form of a dress, a blouse, or shoes. Really, I have not come across a piece of news about it that did not make me happy.

To bring all the pieces together, I have been adding some playful accessories such as beaded bracelets, colorful earrings, small bags, and a pastel or floral print. I take a step further into more color, confidence, and joy. For me, fashion is a wonderful way to show my inner world. So now I am in a happy, relaxed, and shining state. Let your style move, change, and reflect just like the season we are entering.