clothes hanging on rack in store
clothes hanging on rack in store
Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels
Style

BLOOMING INTO SPRING: COLORS AND PATTERNS I’M ADDING TO MY WARDROBE THIS SPRING 

shanya wilson
There is something about spring that is wonderful to see—the slight blooming of flowers, the lengthening of the days, and the world that is slowly awakening from hibernation after a long harsh winter. Spring also comes with a change in wardrobe, and this year, I have chosen to get more into the spirit of spring by wearing joyful, multicolored outfits full of vitality. The heavy coats and dull colors of the cold months that we wear are no more this season, as I am reinventing my style with lively colors, inviting prints, and my favorite clothes that boost my spirit and confidence. From the comfortable pastels to the bright, bold florals, it is going to be a complete transformation of the clothes in my closet. Clothes should always reflect what we are feeling inside and that is exactly how I perceive fashion, and I am filled with happiness, comfort, and development. Please be my guest as I show you the colors and patterns that I will be adding to my wardrobe this season—and who knows, you might be inspired to let your style turn into the season blossoms. 

When it comes to this spring, I will be using bright pastel colors. I really like the colors pink, peach, and yellow. These shades are very bright and eye catching. These colors will give my outfit a brand-new look and make me feel good, whether it’s an airy sundress, cropped sweater, or even a pastel bucket hat. This year’s flower patterns are more blossoming and come in the form of vibrant, big prints. I am a fan of dresses and skirts with loud, bright florals that really stand out and send artsy vibes. I also get T-shirts and blouses that exude tropical vibes in me with hibiscus patterns and / or an exceptionally light green color which I am sure can make me feel as though I am on holiday. 

I have been obsessed with playful patterns like checkerboard and colorful stripes. There is something so fun about a patterned mini skirt or a bright striped crop top. These prints bring a bit of edge and character to my style, and I love mixing them with simple pieces to keep it balanced. Yellow is the color that I first think of something that is joyful, alive, and bright. I find coral to be fun and a warm color. It is not so loud, but it still make people feel a little fun and warm. I show it by wearing it all the time. In the form of a dress, a blouse, or shoes. Really, I have not come across a piece of news about it that did not make me happy. 

To bring all the pieces together, I have been adding some playful accessories such as beaded bracelets, colorful earrings, small bags, and a pastel or floral print. I take a step further into more color, confidence, and joy. For me, fashion is a wonderful way to show my inner world. So now I am in a happy, relaxed, and shining state. Let your style move, change, and reflect just like the season we are entering. 

My name is Shanya, and I'm from New Orleans. I have always been passionate about helping people, which is why I chose to study psychology. Mental health is an issue that impacts so many, yet not everyone has the support or resources they need to navigate it. This is something I want to change. I may not have all the answers right now about the specific job I want or exactly where my degree will take me, but one thing is certain: I want to make a difference in my community. In New Orleans, and in communities like mine, many people struggle with mental health. Unfortunately, the lack of accessible resources often leads individuals down paths of substance use, with drugs or alcohol becoming a way to cope with their challenges. I want to be a bridge to help those in need—someone who can provide not only support but also guidance to those who are struggling. By working in the mental health field, I aim to make sure that everyone, regardless of their background, can access the care they deserve. I want to contribute to creating a society where mental health is prioritized, and where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to live their best lives. I also work with autistic children as an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapist. In this role, I help them learn essential coping and communication skills to navigate their daily lives. This experience has further solidified my passion for mental health, as I witness firsthand how impactful early intervention, and support can be for children and their families. Seeing these kids make progress and achieve small victories inspires me every day. It reminds me that every person, no matter their challenges, deserves access to the tools and support they need to thrive. Outside of my passion for mental health, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also enjoy working out, going out, and having a good time—I love to dance! These activities help me maintain a healthy balance in my life and allow me to stay connected to the people and experiences that bring me joy.