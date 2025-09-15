BEYOND THE MALL: THE ULTIMATE THRIFTING GUIDE IN BATON ROUGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you like to stand out when it comes to fashion? Shopping and thrifting in stores are not about you saving a coin. It’s about finding those one-of-a-kind pieces that; explore your own style, and reviving clothes that need a new life. Whether you’re a college student that likes to budget, a fashionista searching for the perfect piece, or someone who loves a great deal, Baton Rouge thrift stores have plenty to offer. The city is filled with a variety of places where you can discover stylish, trendy pieces without breaking your pockets. From second-hand retailers to local shops that stock everything vintage and trendy. Popular spots like America’s Thrift Store, Plato’s Closet, Purple Cow, and Style Encore are loved for their affordable prices and stylish wear. Thrifting not only saves your pockets, but it also sets you out with unique pieces. Unique pieces that maybe one out of none may have, making you stand out from everyone.

America’s Thrift Store & Donation Center: Features endless clothing and even household items. You can walk in empty handed and walk out with a totally new wardrobe and style. The store is huge and has a variety of options for everyone.

Plato’s Closet: If you are interested in name brand/designer items, go to Plato’s. They buy and sell lightly worn clothes. Popular brand clothes are perfect for college students to stay stylish and trendy. You can find your back-to-school wear, going out fits, church clothes, business casual clothes, and more.

Style Encore: These places feature lightly worn items by people who sell them to the business. You can find everything from Zara, H&M, Kate Spade, etc. Another gem is that if you’re a college student needing a few coins you can sell clothing items and shoes that you may not be in need of to these places.

Purple Cow: A major thrifting spot for college students. They sell clothing, furniture, shoes, and more. They also support local charities; all proceeds go towards something positive. Purple Cow not only is budget friendly but offers student discounts with a valid student I.D.

Thrifting is much more than shopping, it’s an experience. Each rack holds a unique piece that may change your style. It helps you explore deeper into your fashion sense. Next time you’re looking for a new piece, skip the mall and online shopping—check out thrift stores instead.