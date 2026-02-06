BEAUTY TRENDS WORTH TRYING IN 2026 (AND WHICH ONES TO SKIP)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2026, the beauty industry is moving with intention, inclusivity, and innovation. For many years, and even still today, many makeup and skincare brands have overlooked melanin-rich skin. Beauty influencers such as Jackie Aina, Golloria George, and Christina Abiola have said it is time for things to change, using their social media platforms to review brands and push them toward accountability and representation. They have helped us realize that beauty is not about following every social media trend. It is about authenticity and choosing what is best for your skin tone, type, and features. This year, beauty trends are more united, smarter, and more inclusive, prioritizing glowy skincare, enhancing instead of erasing, and embracing individuality over perfection. Compared to full coverage foundation, bold cut creases, and blinding highlighters that defined 2016 makeup trends, ten years later, today’s approach feels like growth.

1. Skin-First Makeup

Lightweight formulas such as skin tint sticks and tinted serums are taking charge in 2026 by toning down imperfections while enhancing your natural, radiant glow. Products like these offer breathable coverage that keeps a luminous complexion. This shift in beauty feels refreshing after years of cakey, heavy, full-coverage makeup, creating looks that feel clean, dewy, and fresh. Your finished look means nothing without skin preparation.

2. Blush & Soft Chromatics

Ten years ago, little to no blush was the way to go. Now, blush is back and bolder than ever. It is no longer just for your cheeks; it is becoming the moment for your full face. A hint of blush on your cheeks, lips, eyelids, and even the tip of your nose can instantly transform your look. Fruity colors and soft pinks show that blush is not one-shade-fits-all, offering inclusive shades that turn your glam from flat to romantic and youthful without appearing ashy.

3. Which Ones to Skip: One-Shade-Fits-All Brands

A beauty trend worth skipping is buying from brands that still have a one-shade-fits-all platform. Foundation and concealer shade ranges, blushes, lip products, and even highlighters often fail to consider deeper skin tones and appear dull, ashy, or simply not visible. Supporting inclusive brands that create formulas designed to support all skin types and tones is necessary for the perfect glam.

Ultimately, the evolution of beauty is all about how we feel in our own skin. The world of beauty is moving away from unrealistic standards and toward inclusive, universal approaches that reshape our everyday beauty trends. The shift means people of color no longer have to adapt but instead are finally being considered. Beauty is not about covering up; it is about enhancing what is already there.