BATON ROUGE HOTSPOTS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being on campus can be tiring for college students. Doing the same activities over and over again or just going to the same places repeatedly as well. For college students, it’s best to always have alternative things to do to keep college life eventful. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana there are some fun hot spots that college students like to attend and enjoy themselves. Places that give them a break from that stressful college and work life. Places such as KOK, Surge Entertainment, Downtown Baton Rouge, and Throw Dat Dirt are very popular and enjoyable places. These hot spots serve as an escape from the pressure of school and work, giving students a chance to unwind, socialize, and explore something new. Taking time to explore what Baton Rouge has to offer allows college students to experience the southern hospitality and culture the city has to offer. From food and fun to history and culture, there’s always something new to discover.

KOK Wing & Things is very distinctive, not just for its menu, but also for the fun energy it provides for people. Despite the name KOK, it isn’t just focused on its wings. They have other items on their menu such as loaded fries, fried fish sliders, shrimp and seafood platters, and kracklin chicken skin cracklings as well. The impact this restaurant has is beyond food. It has been recognized for its entrepreneurial success with awards like small business of the year and SBA young entrepreneurs’ business of the year. KOK is the place to be on a Wednesday night due to karaoke, crave-worthy food, and the unmatched energy it brings.

A place like Surge Entertainment is also a favorite hangout that features bowling, arcade games, and a full sports bar which is good for friends. For a more night on the town vibe, Downtown Baton Rouge has live music, local bars, and fun attractions that make it an ideal spot to unwind and discover. Whether you’re in the mood for some interactive fun or an evening stroll, the city has a lot of enjoyable attractions to suit your mood.

In Downtown Baton Rouge you will find stunning views, beautiful architecture, and amazing artwork. Visitors can explore landmarks like the Old State Capitol and the Louisiana State Capitol, the tallest in the U.S. Engaging museums such as the USS Kidd Veterans Museum and the Capitol Park Museum, which offer something enjoyable for all ages. I believe that it’s best to dive into your inner child as a college student. Doing that keeps a person feeling young and happy. There are also lineups of festivals and public art displays throughout the year, downtown is always buzzing with energy and creativity.

In conclusion, while college life can sometimes feel repetitive and overwhelming, always get out of your comfort zone and visit new places that allow you to try and experience new things in life. I believe that Baton Rouge offers that to students who are in college looking for something to get them out of their dorm room and also people who may visit from out of town. The high-energy vibe and delicious menu at KOK Wings and Things, spending a fun-filled night at Surge Entertainment, or soaking in the rich culture and nightlife of Downtown Baton Rouge is something you don’t want to miss out on. These local hotspots not only provide entertainment, but also help students create lasting memories and maintain a healthy balance between schoolwork and their social lives.