BADDIE ON A BUDGET: 5 WAYS TO SAVE MONEY IN COLLEGE

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

It’s about that time in the semester where we’re running out of campus cash, and our college refund checks are gone! Take a deep breath sis and everything will be okay. College is expensive and somehow no matter which way you turn, you always have to pay for something. Whether that’s groceries, organization dues, a car note etc. We all know times are rough, especially as a college student. This is why gaining financial literacy skills as a college student is important to acquire as you go through life and adulthood. Financial literacy is defined as “the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing.” College is the perfect time and place to work on your financial literacy skills before you set out into the real world, so here are some tips and tricks for being prepared and saving money while in college.

1. If you have a job, make sure you budget and split your check in half: save half and spend the other half so you’re maximizing the amount of money by eliminating unnecessary spending. I know that may be hard so look into budget books, money jars, and compact ATMS so you’re tracking how much money you’re saving.

2. Put that credit card down babe! The average amount of debt for a college student at Southern University is “$29,251.” Don’t dig yourself into an even bigger hole by creating more financial debt to yourself. Instead, use your debit card and use the above method to purchase necessary items and things you need.

3. We know self-care can be pretty expensive to upkeep, so start learning how to do it yourself. Instead of going to the nail salon and spending an average $100 for a manicure and pedicure, use $10 press-on nails and paint your toes yourself with nail polish. You could even go on Amazon and buy a $30 Gel Nail Polish Kit. Instead of spending an additional $100 for a lace installation, go on YouTube or ask a friend to help you install the wig. Buy lash clusters or strips at the beauty supply instead of spending $75 for individuals. With this method, you can easily save about $200 a month on self-care.

4. Make sure you use student discount resources such as: rideshare apps that will give you discounted or free rides to grocery stores and entertainment student discounts such as Apple Music, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

5. Stop buying fast food and using food delivery/ordering services. I know it’s hard and the dining hall food can be repetitive. Look at it like this, these immense fast-food corporations are making billions of dollars meanwhile you’re struggling to make not even 25% of their profit gains. If you live off campus, budget your grocery list so you can cook at home. If you live on campus, just stick to the dining hall.

Overall, using these tips will help your financial literacy skills and ensure your pockets are getting a little fatter. Remember, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin.