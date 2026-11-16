This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How HBCUs Give Black Women Room to be Themselves

When you think about excellence, there’s no doubt that you immediately think about Historically Black Colleges and Universities. However, HBCUs carry a much higher honor and duty. One specifically is the vital role of empowering black women. An education is not the only thing being offered within these institutions. At a HBCU, a black woman’s identity, a black woman’s voice, and a black woman’s freedom is served and shined upon. Things that are not always guaranteed in this world for a black woman, a HBCU unapologetically grants it all.

Today, black women are misunderstood, underestimated, and boxed into an angry stereotype. Today, as a black woman, instead of representing the S on their chest, people want the representation to be smaller and softer. Today, black women can’t even feel safe in several rooms, including their homes. For example, just recently, the University of Mississippi sparked through the media as 3 white females displayed a “monkey act” in front of a black female’s door. At a Predominately White Institution, there is no home for a black woman’s heart. At a Predominately White institution, black women are attacked. However, there is a place where black women are advocated.

At an HBCU, black women can feel the love and support of their own. They are able to have their history, experiences, and culture pour into them. Without feeling alone and having to always prove themselves for a position inside a home, HBCUs instill confidence, care and core freedom. Inside Divine Nine sororities and fraternities, organizations, and villages, HBCUs provide safe havens to make black women feel home and protect the home that’s given. Within every room, how many can black women say are safe, are respectful, and can honor who they are? As a black woman, can I take steps without explaining why I’m the first black female to become vice president? As a black woman, can I enter a space without proving why I should be the first black female to lead a university system? Where can a black woman be surrounded in respect and wrapped in their wins? Where can a black woman’s crown be honored and secured? Kamala Harris told the world that Howard University is where. Dr. Dolores Spikes told the world that Southern University and A and M College is where. A black woman’s skin flourishes in the rooms of HBCUs. Every win is because a room was given for the skin of a beautiful black woman.