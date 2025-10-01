2025 PAGE-TURNERS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The joy of reading is a magical feeling, each book possesses the power to transport us into a brand-new adventure. Rather, it’s fighting a dragon in a fictional land, solving a mystery in a small town full of secrets, or a romantic story that makes your heart race and brings tears to your eyes. Our imagination grows and blossoms when we read. Simple words on a page can turn into an entire universe in our minds. Though reading can be a personal affair, it also bridges together a community. Monthly book clubs to online forums buzz with a shared love for reading. Readers share a laugh, debate about the best book, and express their love for stories while giving amazing lists of recommendations. The feeling of community makes reading more joyful by allowing people to join together and celebrate this common hobby. In celebration of reading and community, I’ll be highlighting the most popular book of each month for the year 2025.

1. January: Onyx Storm (The Empyrean, #3) by Rebecca Yarros

The Empyrean is a three-out-of-five book series by Rebecca Yarros. Onyx Storm, the third and most recent book released from this collection, follows main character Violet Sorrengail as she journeys beyond the Aretian wards in search of allies to stand with Navarre. The genres include romance, high fantasy, and dragons! Onyx Storm received a 4.21-star rating on Goodreads with 1,447,888 ratings and 185,548 reviews.

2. February: Deep End by Ali Hazelwood

Deep End is a contemporary sports romance written by New York Times bestselling author of The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood! The story follows a competitive diver and an ace swimmer as they embark on a forbidden yet steamy college romance. Deep End received a 3.88 rating on Goodreads with 367,217 ratings and 63,362 reviews.

3. March: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Hunger Games, #0.5) by Suzanne Collins

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel novel to The Hunger Games Trilogy, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Both are written by Suzanne Collins. Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth book out of five in the Hunger Games series. It follows the main character, Haymitch, who can be seen in the original start of the series, The Hunger Games. His origin story is told, and the readers learn what made Haymitch the person he is today. Genres include dystopia, young adult, fantasy, and fiction. Sunrise on the Reaping received a 4.52 on Goodreads with 861,456 ratings and 159,735 reviews.

4. April: Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

A contemporary, adult romance featuring two writers who are in competition for the opportunity to tell the life story of a woman with more than a couple of plot twists up her sleeve. Emily Henry has written a dazzling and sweeping new novel for everyone to read. With a score of 3.99 on Goodreads, 513,700 ratings, and 80,708 reviews, Great Big Beautiful Life was the most popular book for the month of April.

5. May: The Tenant by Freida McFadden

The Tenant follows Blake Porter as he is abruptly fired from his job. Desperate to make ends meet, he rents a room to Whitney. Shortly after, the neighbors start treating Blake differently, strange noises awaken him in the middle of the night, and Blake fears his darkest secrets are about to be exposed. New York Times bestseller Freida McFadden sells you a story full of revenge, privilege, and secrets. The Tenant received a rating of 3.84 on Goodreads with 408,948 ratings and 34,349 reviews.

6. June: Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A historical fiction, romance novel written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It follows Joan Goodwin who is a professor of physics and astronomy. She’s given the opportunity to become the first woman scientist to join NASA’s space shuttle program. It has a 4.37 rating on Goodreads, 367,989 ratings, and 63,837 reviews.

7. July: A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

Sera Swan, the main character, loses her magic after resurrecting her great-aunt. Sera now runs an enchanted inn where she learns of a way to restore her powers. Enter Luke Larsen, a magical historian who agrees to help Sera gain her powers back. Together, they uncover secrets, go against the magical Guild, and discover that family and love may be the strongest magic. Goodreads gave A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping a 4.09 rating with 27,976 ratings and 5,248 reviews.

8. August: Katabasis by R.F. Kuang

Two graduate students set aside their differences and journey to Hell to save their professor’s soul. On the way, they risk the cost of losing their own. Genres include fantasy, historical fiction, mythology, and romance. With a 3.97 rating on Goodreads, Katabasis received 27,036 ratings and 8,599 reviews.

9. September: Wild Card (Rose Hill, #4) by Elsie Silver

Brought together by a chance meeting, but forced apart by a missed connection. A year later, fate places Sebastian Rousseau and his son’s ex under the same roof. Though Sabastian is attempting to repair the strained relationship with his son, there is an undeniable pull between the two. Would the two resist this undeniable spark and follow the rules when it comes to a situation like this or allow the sparks to fly and burn everything they hold dear? With a 4.22-star rating on Goodreads, Wild Card has 61,777 ratings and 8,654 reviews.

The year 2025 has been filled with an expansive variety of bestselling books that showcase the joy and diversity of reading. The joy of reading can be even greater when shared with a community. From epic fantasies to heartwarming romances, readers can be transported into countless adventures. With three more months left in the year, there are still plenty of incredible books waiting to be discovered! Happy reading!