10 LOW MAINTENANCE HAIR STYLES THAT SHOULD BE IN YOUR ROTATION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your mornings feel rushed but you still want to look put together, it’s time to simplify your routine. The right hairstyle can save valuable time while keeping you effortlessly stylish. These 10 low-maintenance hairstyles are simple and perfect for keeping you fashionable without spending forever in front of a mirror.

Box braids/ knotless braids

Box braids and knotless braids are individual braids sectioned into your desired size parts. It’s a long-lasting protective style. Extension hair is usually added for length and fullness, but both styles can be accomplished with your natural hair. Knotless braids are usually flatter and lighter in weight. Both styles are low-maintenance and reduce breakage on your hair.

Cornrows

A classic braided style where the hair is braided close to the scalp in neat rows. This style can be straight back or designed with details for a more unique look. Cornrows are long-lasting and require little to no maintenance. Once you’re tired of your cornrows, it’s the perfect style to turn into Fulani braids or to go under a wig.

Fulani Braids

This style combines cornrows braided to the crown of the head. Rows of individual braids are then done to complete the look. The cornrows in the front can either be straight backs or have unique designs, such as a heart. Fulani braids offer versatility in style while also protecting your natural hair. It offers a slight change from just regular braids.

Island Twist

Island Twist is a trendy, lightweight, two-strand twist style that is perfect during the summer. It gives off a soft, bohemian look. It is often installed with extensions and can have a fuller finish compared to traditional twists.

Mini Twists

The perfect natural, low-maintenance hairstyle. You can accomplish this style by twisting a desired-sized section of your hair from root to tip. Mini twists can be accomplished at home. It’s a budget-friendly option that doesn’t require a visit to a salon. A long-lasting style that can be styled from buns to ponytails. Allows your natural hair to flourish and breathe with minimal daily manipulation.

Sleek/Braided Ponytail

A polished, versatile, and low-manipulation hairstyle that works for any occasion. Both styles can be achieved using your natural hair or with added extensions for extra length and fullness. With proper gel and wrapping, any ponytail can remain neat for days, therefore making it the perfect go-to hairstyle!

Faux Locs

Gives you the look of traditional locs without long-term commitment. Your natural hair is put into plaits, where extensions are wrapped/crocheted around your natural hair to create the textured loc appearance. Faux locs are low-maintenance, offer longevity, and protect your natural hair. It’s the perfect hairstyle, especially if you’re thinking about locking your natural hair soon.

Braid out

A heat-free style where your damp, moisturized hair is braided down and allowed to dry. It is then unraveled to reveal your natural wavy or curly pattern. A braid-out enhances your natural hair texture while adding volume and shape. A braid-out can last days while also allowing your hair to breathe and stay moisturized.

Wash and go

A natural hairstyle that enhances your natural hair pattern and texture with the use of water and styling products. It’s the perfect style after a wash day and allows you to embrace your natural hair in its most authentic form.

Glueless wig

Glueless wigs are wigs designed to be worn without adhesive. Adjustable straps, combs, and elastic bands are used for a secure fit on your head. Glueless wigs can be put on and removed easily without damaging your edges or natural hair. Glueless wigs offer convenience, versatility, and protection.