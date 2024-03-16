Must Have Accessories & Fashion for St. Patrick’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are Irish or not, everyone (almost everyone) I know tries to wear green or gold/yellow on St. Patrick’s Day. Between fashion and accessories, it can be a fun and easy way to showcase some love for the holiday.

If you are like me and are OBSESSED with matching (it’s seriously a problem sometimes) BaubleBar has released many items containing semi-precious stones. In terms of green shades, they have matching Malachite jewelry, including a bracelet from the Cameron Semi-Precious Bracelet line, Juno Malachite Necklace, and a malachite necklace from the Semi-Precious Teardrop Birthstone Necklace line. Malachite is a stone that has beautiful striations and I also love the benefits of the gemstone, as it is said to have a lot of healing properties. I was drawn to this because I think the stone has beautiful colors. It has different shades of green, all with the same under/overtones. Because the one item has a few shades in there, the item can be worn with darker clothes or lighter clothes such as mint.

They have studs that vary, including one that says Lucky Charms with a clover and rainbow stud. Those are great ways to have some Paddy’s Day pride if you have an internship where they are fairly strict with dress codes, as you can always hide your ears behind your hair. I also thought they were cute and could be worn year-round. They always have Disney-themed holiday items and St. Patrick’s Day is no different. BaubleBar has Disney-themed hoop earrings that say “Lucky” with a Mickey silhouette. The hoop is in an emerald green shade with silver-stoned words. What attracted me to them is that the colored hoop and the word “Lucky” can be worn all year round and not just on St Patrick’s Day. One of the standouts for me, however, was an earring that not only has a Mickey silhouette and green but is in the shape of a clover as well- it is the Mickey Mouse Disney Four-Leaf Clover Earrings. The stones are an ombre green going vertically from light to dark. I love the variety of shades of green. As I said, options and the ability to match are everything to me. They also have Kid’s Luck Of The Irish Pisa Bracelet Set. This bracelet set is in the kids’ jewelry collection, but to me, it was so cute I had to mention it, plus we’re all just kids at heart, anyway. The set consists of 5 bracelets: a leprechaun face. A four-leaf clover with a variety of green stones, a rainbow, the word lucky in rainbow letters, and a yellow stone in the shape of a heart with the heart in yellow enamel. What I loved about this is that it matches just about anything St. Patrick’s Day related. Also, the fact that the heart, the world “Lucky”, and a rainbow aren’t something exclusive to St. Patrick’s Day. One could also argue that a four-leaf clover can be worn all year round.

Claires always have tons of holiday-themed items. They have a 2 pack of light-up necklaces. One necklace has shamrocks while the other has leprechaun hats. I thought this would be a nice choice to include, as they can be fun to wear at parties. Another item they have is a Shamrock-Print Scarf Hair Scrunchie. It is black with green shamrocks. Claires also has a super cute bag called the Heartthrob Green Quilted Crossbody Bag. It is super cute as it’s in the shape of a heart. What also drew me to this bag is that it has a few shades of green that can match various jewelry and clothes.

Speaking of fashion, you don’t have to break the bank when it comes to dressing up for a holiday. Like many people, I love holiday-themed apparel, but let’s be honest, we can’t have one shirt for every holiday. But green is in several holidays so a few green shirts save your bank account. I love having a classic tee shirt, either crew neck or v neck that is just a plain color. You can pair a plain shirt with many outfits. Depending on the item, it can be dressed up and used with a suit jacket and, of course, for every day. What drew me to the shirts below wasn’t just the price, but the shirts are very, very soft and comfortable to wear. If you want to have a bit of a floral design mimicking three-leaf clovers, they do have this shirt whose color is called Green Ditzy Floral. In the same line, they have a very dark green v-neck. I love ribbed shirts that are vertically lined because they draw your eye from top to bottom, and I think that flow also helps outfits. There is an olive shade in the same collection. In the EverWear Crew-Neck T-shirt collection there is a kelly green shade that they call Beach Cruiser green, as well as a shade they call Dried Herb. To me, it looks like a gray mint. It is similar to the color that Hailee Steinfeld wore to the 2024 Oscars.

Target is another great option for fashion greens without losing too much of your green. They have some chinos from A New Day in light green, but they look closer to a mint shade. What appealed to me about these is the fact they have a lot of pockets. It has not only side but cargo pockets as well. I think the more pockets, the better! I also love the mint green color, but I’m a huge pastel lover. If you’re more into olive or army green, they do have wide-leg cargo pants in what Ava & Viv calls Olive Green but to me, it also falls into the army green shade territory. this also has front and back pockets and cargo pockets!! Did I mention I love pockets? What also drew me to this item was the fact it has a tie belt and a matching belt. When it comes to shades besides white, black, brown, beige, and navy blue, you generally can’t have matching belts. But, these pants have them!

I hope you were able to find some looks that will help you show off your St. Patrick’s Day love this year!