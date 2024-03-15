A Spring Break Playlist to Soothe Your Semester Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stony Brook chapter.

We are already halfway through the semester and most of you are probably swamped with exams and an abundance of assignments. It’s been a pretty hectic semester, especially for me, and something I love to do to relax my mind is by listening to some good music. With spring break this week, I created a playlist of songs that to me describe the feeling of winding down during a semester break and immersing myself in music that brings a lot of positive vibes. Whether you are traveling or are home for spring break, I hope that this playlist will be able to lift your spirits and help you make new memories :)