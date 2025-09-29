Thinking of Studying Abroad? Here Are My Biggest Pieces of Advice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had been dreaming of studying abroad since I started kindergarten, and last semester I finally got to experience a semester in Seville, Spain. But with the excitement of exploring a new country comes many questions and anxieties. Here are my top 5 pieces of advice for anyone considering studying abroad in the future (tip #1: do it, you won’t regret it).

Don’t Pick Your Location Only Based on Classes

It’s easy to get caught up panicking about finding classes that count towards your major abroad. But oftentimes, you don’t need to worry about fitting in all those major requirements. If you plan it out right, you can take general education classes or fun electives. That’s all to say, if you are a bio or chem major, you might be limited to certain universities, but there is always a way to make it work.

Take the Time to Enjoy Your Home City

I heard this a lot before going abroad, and I’m here now to say that it is true. I spent all week and a couple of weekends in Seville, and I still wish I was there for longer. Weekend trips are tons of fun, but save a couple of those weekends to explore your home for the semester. One way I found to get the most out of my home city was to plan outings during the week. A flamenco show one night, dinner another, having small things planned gets you out and about while still leaving time to travel.

Experience Local Culture and Traditions

One of my absolute favorite experiences of my four months abroad was participating in la Féria de Sevilla—a week-long celebration of dancing, friends, family, and carnival rides. The Spanish know how to party, and fully immersing myself in this yearly festival gave me a unique glimpse into this cultural experience. I urge you to take full advantage of public events and celebrations in your own city; it can be a great way to truly understand the people you are living among.

Talk to Locals

Sometimes this can be a challenge, but this goes along with another piece of advice: learn some of the language. Even with my limited vocabulary and atrocious accent, I knew enough Spanish to communicate with the Sevillians. These conversations—with waiters, bartenders, people on the street—are where you will get the insider info about your home city. And it truly does make a difference to try and speak the language of the area. People genuinely appreciate you trying and are often willing to work harder to communicate with someone who shows they care. And, it is simply respectful when you are a visitor to make the effort to speak the primary language, and that effort does not go unnoticed.

Be Careful Not to Overpack