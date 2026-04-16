STUDENT TEACHING ESSENTIALS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Functional bag Having a functional bag is huge for student teaching. You want to make sure that it will be light enough to carry around, but also has enough space to put in planners, papers, water bottles, etc. Water bottle with a cover You need a functional water bottle that you can take with you during the day. My biggest tip is make sure that it is something that can close easily so that it doesn’t spill when kids inevitably knock it over! A weekly planner You are going to be planning so many lessons each week that it is essential for you to have something that breaks down each day. Planners are a great way to track what you are currently teaching, but also where you are going with your curriculum. Quick and easy snacks Lunch and prep times will inevitably get interrupted by a million different things! It is important that you have some easy to grab snacks that will keep you going during the day when you don’t have enough time for a full meal. Sticky notes With how many things go on everyday, you will always be juggling a million things. Sticky notes are a great way to keep your thoughts organized so that you don’t forget anything. Comfortable shoes You are going to be up and walking around almost the entire day, especially if you are working with the younger grades. You want to make sure that you are comfortable while you are helping your students!