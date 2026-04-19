My Farewell to College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time for self-discovery, highs, lows, learning experiences, and everything in between. If you had asked me four years ago where I would be today, I don’t think anything I said would match who I am now or what I am about to do next. When I came to college, I truly had no idea what I wanted for myself. I didn’t even know the major I am graduating with today even existed.

People always say college will be the best years of your life, and while I understand why, I don’t think it is that simple as we have so much life ahead of us. To me, college is where you learn who you are becoming. It is also a time of great challenge, where you can feel lonely, uncertain, and confused about how to navigate the world or where to go from here. At the same time, it is where you build a network of people who shape that journey, and where you begin to realize that those relationships will carry you into your next chapter in ways you cannot fully see at the time.

For me, that community changed everything. So much of my growth comes down to the people I met here. My professors, especially in the math department, played a huge role in helping me navigate what I did and did not like academically. They challenged me, supported me, and ultimately gave me the space to switch my major and build a path that truly fits who I am. Without that guidance, I would not be where I am today, and I would not have the job I will be starting after graduation.

Outside the classroom, my friends became my foundation. They became my support system, my outlet, and my reminder that life is not just about academics. They brought balance into my life and surrounded me with people who made even the most stressful weeks feel lighter. Through them, I learned how to crochet, joined clubs I never would have considered, and found ways to give back and reduce stress in meaningful ways. If I had never met them, I would have missed out on so much more than memories, I would have missed out on all the core things that have shaped the person I am today.

It is the small moments that have changed me the most. From all the conversations after class, to the late-night study sessions, to the random ideas that turned into new hobbies, and the encouragement from people who simply believed in me. These moments added up to something much bigger than I realized at the time, shaping me into someone who is more confident, more curious, and more grounded in who I am.

As I get ready to graduate, I feel a mix of gratitude and sadness. It is bittersweet to leave behind a place and a community that has been such a big part of my life. So much is about to change, and I am leaving behind so many people who made this experience what it was. But I am also excited. A new beginning is ahead. I will be starting my job, meeting new people, and stepping into a world I once only imagined from the classroom. And while I am leaving this chapter behind, I know I am taking every memory and lesson with me.