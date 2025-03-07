The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

When I find something that I really like, chances are that I am hooked for a while. It is important to find things in life that we can look forward to. Even something as little as your perfected morning cup of coffee. If it brings you joy, then what else matters. Below I will share some of my current obsessions that make me happy and are “essential” in my life right now.

#1 My Yoga Mat

I recently added a new yoga mat into my life. This is the LindyWell Powerhouse Pilates mat, and would you look at that…I am obsessed. This mat is so supportive, lightweight and comfortable whenever I use it for my workouts. I also love the pretty light purple color and the small writing on the corner that reads “remember to breathe”.

#2 Pinterest

I love looking at Pinterest. It’s something I like to do when drinking my coffee in the morning or after I put on my pjs before bed. This is calming for me and allows me to browse my interests and passions, as well as learn new things. I am continuously adding to one of my favorite boards that I have created, which is a vision board for the year 2025. This is so fun!

#3 My Skincare Routine

I began using the skincare brand Averr Aglow for two weeks now and I love it so much. My skin feels clearer and more hydrated. I love how I now have a routine when I wake up and before I go to bed. I also love the packaging of this brand, and the acne set I have is so cute, making me feel so fancy.

#4 Silver Jewelry

My jewelry choices often change as I go back and forth between gold, silver, and mixing the two. Right now, I am loving silver. Currently, my Claddagh ring, infinity ring, cross necklace and tiny diamond earrings are in the rotation. I am feeling very classic and simple!

#5 Hollister PJ Set

If you know me, you know I love my pjs and will look for any opportunity to get in cozy clothes. I have two new pajama sets from Hollister that my friends and family are probably getting tired of. One set has tiny purple flowers all over and the other is all gray. These are two piece sets with a long sleeve and bottoms. I don’t remember going more than a few days without them since I made the purchase.