HC Stonehill Answers: Favorite Fall Activity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

HerCampus Stonehill is getting into the fall spirit! We decided to answer what our favorite fall activities are!

Kailey: I like going on walks and hikes and admiring the foliage!

Ashley: I paint pumpkins!

Maddie: I love going to different farmstands for pumpkins and apple cider donuts!

Daniella: I love watching horror movies while eating halloween candy!

Simone: I love walking at night in the cold air!

Abby: I like watching movies, especially Charlie Brown!

Briana: I love going to apple orchards to go picking with my friends and family! Especially getting apple cider donuts and caramel apples