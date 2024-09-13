This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

The question for our first meeting of the year was: what was your favorite thing you did this summer? Keep reading to see what our members said!

Brooke: Went to the pool every day

Molly: Was on Cape Cod for a week with friends

Ashley: Spent a week in the White Mountains

Maddie: Worked at a family owned store that she’s been working at for three years

Daniella: Went to New York to see The Outsiders on Broadway and got “stay gold” tattoo

Abby: Went to Boothbay harbor and acadia with friends

Katie: Took a cruise in Alaska and saw a moose

Chloe: Spent time at family house in Maine

Briana: Internship with Epilepsy Foundation New England

Kailey: Took a trip to Sunday River in Maine with friends and family