The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stonehill chapter.

As my freshman year of college comes to an end, I can humbly say that I was not as prepared as I thought. Quite frankly, I do not think anyone coming into their freshman year can predict how their year will go. Freshman year is full of adjustment and change for every student, experiencing living and learning environments never seen before. Everyone deals with the change differently, but here are a few experiences I have noticed over the last year that many agree upon.