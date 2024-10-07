The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally October, and we’re beginning to reach that part of the semester where midterms are beginning to creep up upon us. I, personally, am being bombarded by essays, assignments, and outside responsibilities, and it tends to snowball pretty quickly. But with October exams also comes the beginnings of brilliant fall foliage. So, one of the ways I’ve been getting away from the stress is by going on some lovely fall nature walks.

We are lucky that Stonehill is such a picturesque campus to explore, especially during the famous New England autumn. I have recently been introduced to one of the trails Stonehill has to offer, that begins across the street from the tennis courts. Once you walk up the small hill on the side of the road and enter the woods, the sounds of cars fade and you are surrounded by quiet nature. The trail is about a mile long, and taking that time to get away from all your worries and stressors does wonders for the brain.

Most of the time, I like to put in my AirPods and listen to whatever music fits my mood—generally Noah Kahan or Taylor Swift. But sometimes, if I’m not in the mood for a lonely walk, I’ll convince my roommate to come along and we’ll remark about how the leaves are beginning to change their colors. But whether alone or with friends, going on an autumn walk is essential to get away from the chaos of college life and replenish my mental health.

Even if I find myself overwhelmed with homework, getting outside for a quick walk is guaranteed to boost my spirits. Sometimes, it is easy to push aside the need to get some outdoor activity, but there is always a way to find time. Instead of going on a hike in the woods, I might take a longer lap around campus to get to the library. Or deliberately take the path behind the chapel, or over the red bridge so I can walk next to the pond. It’s important to figure out ways to take those brain breaks—no matter how busy your schedule.

I highly recommend checking out some of the trails on campus and enjoy our beautiful landscape—or take that long way to class next time!