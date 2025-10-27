Fall Break: A Budget Getaway to Ireland

After studying abroad in the spring semester, I’ve noticed that I have a bit of a travel bug. So when friends mentioned some absurdly cheap flights to Dublin, Ireland over fall break, I had no choice but to hop back on a plane over to Europe. Of course, I am still a broke college student, so it took a decent amount of cost-cutting to make this trip fit my budget and still have a fun time.
-
First of all, we found our flights using Skyscanner.com; a website that searches all available flights through every airline. It will find the cheapest possible flight for any location and time, but give you a range of options to choose from.
-
Staying in an Airbnb can be a great way to save money when traveling with friends. We got a small, central apartment in Dublin for 5 nights, and split 6 ways it is cheaper than you’d think. This can be fun if you have a larger group, but if you are traveling solo or with less people Europe has plenty of good quality and safe hostels where you can get a bed for cheap.
-
Going out to eat is always a fun part of traveling, but it can get pricey going out for every meal. A good way to work around this is to go to local grocery stores and grab some quick meal prep/pre-made meals. We typically chose one meal per day to eat at a restaurant—especially in Ireland you don’t want to miss out on the pub culture with live music and good food. But it is important to balance this with some cheaper meals.
-
It can be tempting to go all out on souvenir shopping when on vacation, but little trinkets and gifts can add up quickly. One way I like to save money is to prioritize experiences over physical souvenirs. I decided to pay for a bus tour to the Cliffs of Moher rather than buy a sheep keychain. One loophole to this is my favorite type of trinket: postcards. A postcard rarely costs more than $2, and they are a great way to remember a trip that you can frame them for wall decor or tape into a scrapbook.
Travel can be expensive, I’m not denying that. But if you really want to get out there, there are some great ways to still have a fun time and not break the bank.