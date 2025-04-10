5 Ways to Make the Most of Spring This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Take advantage of the outdoors

As the weather gets nicer, it’s the perfect time to head outside and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you’re on a college campus or not, take the opportunity to explore nearby hiking trails. This is a great time to discover new places, enjoy the beauty of nature as it blooms, and snap some fun pictures with friends.

Another great way to spend a sunny day is with a picnic blanket and a speaker. Play some music, be productive, or just relax with friends in the fresh air. It’s the perfect balance of enjoying the outdoors while getting things done or simply unwinding.

2. Spring Crafts

Spring is the perfect time to get creative and enjoy some fun crafting outside. Whether it’s setting up a paint day with friends and a picnic blanket or sprucing up your garden for the season, there are so many ways to soak up the sun while getting crafty.

One fun idea is to have an outdoor paint day. Grab some canvases, paint, and brushes and head to the park or your backyard. You can paint anything that inspires you, like flowers, landscapes, or scenes from nature.

Another fun way to craft is by decorating your garden. You can create DIY planters, paint some garden rocks, or even build a little birdhouse. Personalizing your outdoor space is a great way to get in the spring spirit and make your surroundings even more fun.

3. Refresh your living space

Everyone’s heard of spring cleaning, and for good reason. It’s the perfect time to revamp your living space and get a fresh start. Swap out your winter clothes and make room for your spring wardrobe.

This is also a great time to reorganize and add little changes that make your space feel new again. Whether it’s decluttering, putting up some new decor, or just switching things around, these small changes can help you feel more relaxed and ready for a productive season.

4. Watch the sunset

Spring is a time that really brightens up the day. The days are longer, the weather gets warmer, and everything starts to come alive again. It’s the perfect season to sit outside and take in the sunset as the day slowly turns into night.

Whether you’re sitting on the quad at college, lying on a blanket in the grass, or just relaxing with friends, watching the sunset is a simple way to enjoy the fresh air and end your day on a calm and peaceful note.

5. Go on a day trip

As the weather gets nice, it’s the perfect time to venture off campus and see what opportunities and fun locations are around you. Spring is a great time to get out of a funk and break up your usual routine.

This could be as simple as checking out a nearby town, trying a new café, or finding a cool hiking spot. It doesn’t have to be anything big, just something different to get you out and enjoying the season!