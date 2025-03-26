5 Things to Bring “Back” in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach the fourth month of 2025, I figured I would share some things that I believe more people should incorporate or “bring back” into their lives. As a society and the fast-paced environment that we live in, I think these are important in living well and being happy. My 5 things below are, I don’t want to say random because they have a purpose, but it is an assortment for sure. There is no order or format to these other than my beliefs and the reasons why each will be beneficial to anyone and everyone. So, here is the list!

1.Living slowly

Living slowly or slow living is a lifestyle approach that has become more recognized and more present in recent years. This is just like it sounds and can be defined as “a lifestyle that encourages individuals to be more mindful, intentional, and present in their daily lives” (Mindful Slow Life, 2023). This means actually slowing down, finding balance in everyday tasks, and prioritizing ourselves. My experience with physically and mentally moving slower has allowed me to find what I truly value and want to attain out of each day. Society today pushes “the grind” or “the hustle” which can have its place and can be a great motivator yet we as humans were not made that way… Instead, we thrive when we are staying healthy (inside and out), making connections, and living with intention. Take this thought with you and practice by being more mindful of your choices, setting intentions and making yourself a priority over material things and other people! Those are just some ways to practice slow living and here is a link to great article that explains this further: https://mindfulslowlife.com/what-is-slow-living/

2.Capsule wardrobes

Ah yes…living slowly and…capsule wardrobes. As someone who has struggled and is still working to find her style, this is something that I have found to be very helpful. I say that we step away from fast fashion (even just a little bit!) and search for clothing pieces that are thoughtful and can be interchangeable. This is great because building a capsule wardrobe can allow you to create many different looks with just a few staple pieces. This saves time and allows your outfits to hold more meaning. So, let’s do it, bring back strong and classic styles by taking a deeper dive into our closets and tossing those one-time, cheap pieces.

3.High standards

I don’t have too much to say about this one other than your standards are not too high. I believe that it is important to have standards for other people to meet, for you to be happy and feel safe. If you would not treat someone a certain way, why are you going to let it slide when they do the same to you?? The answer is… you are not going to let it slide! Raise the bar and the expectations because you deserve all that you want and need in someone’s attention and treatment towards you.

4.Proper manners

There are days when I wonder why some people seem to have thrown their manners out the window. Why are we not saying please or thank you when necessary? I know many people who have manners and use them appropriately. I do think if we all were reminded of normal ways of behavior and acting, we could be happier. How many times has someone acted with no etiquette and it threw off your day? This is why I think incorporating good manners can be beneficial to our society.

5.Authenticity

I love this word as it holds much meaning and can be a reminder of truth and acceptance. Let us bring “back” being our true and full selves regardless of societal norms and what surrounds us in beauty, health, culture, etc. Show up as you in the upcoming months and the rest of the year. Don’t take it personally what others think or do because they are not you. You are you and what a gift that is, you get to create your own happiness and life. So, what are you waiting for??