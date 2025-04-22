5 Must-Watch TV Shows That Will Comfort, Inspire, and Make You Laugh

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Television shows have a special way of capturing the heart and evoking laughter from their audiences. When you ask most people, they probably have a comfort show or one they’ve rewatched countless times. It’s these types of shows that stick with us, providing not only entertainment but also memorable storylines filled with fun and lovable characters. These are some of my must-watch shows.

1. The Fosters

The Fosters dives deep into serious, real-world issues that are highly relevant today. It tells the story of a blended family navigating through challenges, all while delivering a powerful and drama-filled storyline that keeps you hooked from start to finish. With themes of adoption, foster care, LGBTQ+ identity, and racial issues, it captures the complexities of family dynamics and offers a truly captivating viewing experience.

2. New Girl

Anytime you’re in the mood for a light and funny comedy, New Girl is the perfect choice. The show follows Jess, a quirky teacher, who ends up living in an apartment with three unique and often hilarious guys. It explores their friendships, relationships, and the everyday challenges they face, all while delivering plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments. The chemistry between the characters and the show’s witty dialogue make it an easy and enjoyable watch whenever you need a pick-me-up.

3. Friends

Friends has become one of the ultimate comfort shows over the years, remaining a timeless favorite. The series centers around six friends—Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe—who navigate life’s highs and lows together in New York City. Each character has their own distinct traits, from Ross’s geeky charm to Chandler’s humor and Phoebe’s quirky personality, which all come together to create a dynamic that makes the show so enjoyable. The friendships and relationships, like the unforgettable Ross and Rachel saga, are at the heart of what makes Friends so special. Filled with iconic moments, hilarious jokes, and heartwarming storylines, Friends is the perfect go-to show for anyone in need of a good laugh and a comforting escape.

4. Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is a show full of heart, humor, and unexpected twists and turns. It follows the journey of an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience with the sport. What starts as a seemingly odd premise quickly evolves into a heartwarming and inspiring story. Ted’s unwavering optimism, kindness, and belief in the power of teamwork make him an unlikely yet impactful leader. The show explores how the most unexpected people can make the greatest impact. With its perfect balance of comedy, drama, and family-friendly themes, Ted Lasso is a refreshing choice for viewers seeking something that both entertains and leaves a lasting emotional impression.

5. The Rookie

The Rookie is a gripping and inspiring police drama that follows John Nolan, a man in his forties who leaves his old life behind to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer in Los Angeles. What truly makes this show stand out is the way it blends intense action with meaningful character development. Lucy Chen is a fan favorite who brings strength, heart, and determination to every scene. Lucy’s journey adds depth to the storyline and showcases the challenges and growth that come with the job. The Rookie is not just about law enforcement. It is about personal growth, resilience, and building relationships in the most unexpected places. With plenty of twists and emotional moments, this show keeps you engaged from start to finish.