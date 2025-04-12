Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As I quickly approach my 22nd birthday, I am filled with gratitude and a strong, hopeful feeling in the woman that I am becoming. Rather than focusing on a fear or worry of growing up…and graduating college in a month, I am going to channel my energy elsewhere. I am going to channel it towards counting my blessings. Here is to 22 and all of the beautiful people, places, experiences, and things that deserve appreciation!

  1. My momma 
  2. My dad 
  3. My siblings 
  4. My niece 
  5. My hometown besties  
  6. My kind and sweet college besties 
  7. Kent, CT 
  8. Pine Point, ME 
  9. Sourdough bread 
  10. Growing and harvesting veggies
  11. Cozy pajamas 
  12. My angels :)
  13. My crazy dog  
  14. My curly hair 
  15. Family dinners at home 
  16. Pilates and yoga 
  17. My education 
  18. Reading fiction 
  19. Boats
  20. The sunshine 
  21. My strong body 
  22. Music
Chloe Hannan

Stonehill '25

Chloe Hannan is the President and Publicity Coordinator for HerCampus at Stonehill College! She is a senior and is from Kent, Connecticut. She is majoring in Business Management and minoring in Entrepreneurship. She loves to read, write, bake, workout, and spend time with her family.