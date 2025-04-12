The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I quickly approach my 22nd birthday, I am filled with gratitude and a strong, hopeful feeling in the woman that I am becoming. Rather than focusing on a fear or worry of growing up…and graduating college in a month, I am going to channel my energy elsewhere. I am going to channel it towards counting my blessings. Here is to 22 and all of the beautiful people, places, experiences, and things that deserve appreciation!