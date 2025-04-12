The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As I quickly approach my 22nd birthday, I am filled with gratitude and a strong, hopeful feeling in the woman that I am becoming. Rather than focusing on a fear or worry of growing up…and graduating college in a month, I am going to channel my energy elsewhere. I am going to channel it towards counting my blessings. Here is to 22 and all of the beautiful people, places, experiences, and things that deserve appreciation!
- My momma
- My dad
- My siblings
- My niece
- My hometown besties
- My kind and sweet college besties
- Kent, CT
- Pine Point, ME
- Sourdough bread
- Growing and harvesting veggies
- Cozy pajamas
- My angels :)
- My crazy dog
- My curly hair
- Family dinners at home
- Pilates and yoga
- My education
- Reading fiction
- Boats
- The sunshine
- My strong body
- Music