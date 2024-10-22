13 Halloween Horrors for Weird Girls 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Tis the season for wreaths of orange leaves and decorating pumpkins. If when you lay in bed at night, safe and comfortable under your covers, you think to yourself what I really need to complete this moment right now is a good horror movie that will make me never want to close my eyes again, then we are cut from the same cloth, and I have some recommendations for you. If you’re looking for creepy, strange and bloody movies about woman who dare to have hobbies (God forbid), you’re in the right place.

The following movies roughly organized in ascending order by how disturbing, violent or graphic the content is; however, this is extremely subjective—if you are squeamish or have any particular triggers, I would recommend into more specific content warnings, especially because some of these are extremely gruesome.

The Love Witch (2016)

The Love Witch may have been released in 2016, but everything about it from the film to the costumes and even the particular acting style employed by its stars feels like it was ripped straight from a 60s b-movie; it can be easy to forget that this is actually a modern film until you see a Subaru or iPhone in the background of a scene. Visually, it is undeniably stunning, The story follows a young witch who is desperately seeking love from men, but never quite getting what she wants. Despite the often deadly results of Elaine’s, the titular witch, quest for love, the film is fairly light in the horror department for the most part. The Love Witch is a film that puts readers under a spell, and I highly recommend giving it a watch.

House (1977)

House is completely insane—there is no other way to put it. Director Nobuhiko Obayashi consulted with his young daughter in writing this film, even giving her a writing credit. The film, which follows seven schoolgirls (named Gorgeous, Prof, Melody, Mac, Fantasy, Kung Fu, and Sweet, to give you a hint of the tone of this movie) as they visit Gorgeous’s aunt in the countryside is based off of the nightmares of Obayashi’s daughter, giving it a surrealist bent. Despite the disturbing ways that many of the girls meet their fate, the film does have a very childlike spirit and never gets too truly disturbing; overall, it is a completely worthwhile and wild ride.

Saint Maud (2019)

Rose Glass’s Saint Maud is a character study about a young, extremely religious nurse who has recently begun to care for a dying woman. Despite her humble and religious facade, the titular Maude is fighting some serious demons in this more psychologically focused work. This film is a classic slow burn with a fiery third act that is perfectly cathartic and horrifying. Saint Maud is a very cerebral work which sticks with the viewer; it is seemingly quite simple, and yet there are many layers to unpack, as it tackles religious fervor in a truly chilling way.

Suspiria (1977)

Suspiria, released the same year as House, is yet another dreamlike masterpiece from icon Dario Argento. Despite this being Argento’s most famous film, he was primarily a director who worked in the giallo subgenre; Suspiria does share DNA with the giallo, however its plot revolves around a young American ballerina attending a dance academy in Germany where things are not all that they appear to be. Renowned for its use of color and score, Suspiria is not so focused on the plot described above, but more so on curating a specific vibe; in this, it is a resounding success. Even the dubbing, done as a result of this being an international production with all the actors speaking their own native languages while filming, adds to the heightened nature of the film. Suspiria is a beloved classic for a reason, one I debated including on this list, because it almost feels too iconic, and is a must-see for anyone interested in horror.

Repulsion (1965)

Repulsion, directed by Roman Polanski, is a chilling psychological horror film that dives into the mind of a troubled young woman. Alone in her apartment, Carol’s increasing isolation and fear of men lead her into a spiral of madness. Roman Polanski is a very difficult figure to talk about—he has made many genuine masterpieces, often exploring female trauma. I understand why people may want to avoid his work. In this case, he himself believes that much of the horror comes from the main character’s irrationality, however many female viewers such as myself find her to be a very relatable figure. Polanski himself is a completely repulsive figure, however Repulsion does stand on its own as a very effective horror film.

Rabid (1977)

Rabid is the legendary David Cronenberg’s first foray into the body horror subgenre; it follows a young woman, who receives strange side effects from a lifesaving surgery that turn her into a bloodthirsty monster. While the Cronenberg name and label of “body horror” may make it sound intense, and to an extent it is, it is a good first introduction to the subgenre for the wary, as it is not too intense.

Raw (2016)

Julie Ducournau’s first feature, Raw, follows a young lifelong vegetarian in her first year of college, who is forced to eat raw meat in a hazing ritual, setting her down a strange and dark path as she comes into being her true self. It is a classic coming-of-age story with a cannibalistic twist that gets wonderfully bloody and nasty.

Possession (1981)

Possession is a staple of these types of lists, for good reason. When a woman leaves her husband for no clear reason, he begins to follow her around. He gradually begins to discover her secrets go beyond a simple extramarital affair. Possession is a very bizarre movie, and it’s one of my absolute favorites. The iconic scene in the subway is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the visceral, fever-dream energy of this film.

Opera (1987)

Welcome back Dario Argento. This time around, Opera is a pure, suspenseful giallo following a young opera singer finally given her big break when a murderer begins to stalk her and force her to watch by taping needles underneath her eyes as he kills everyone close to her. Argento’s style really comes through in every aspect, from the wonderful cinematography, to the sound design, and the score. Its spooky, gothic vibe is perfect for the Halloween season, with gruesome kills and an iconic horror weapon to match.

Suspiria, again (2018)

Luca Guadagnino, now slated to direct a new take on American Psycho, first got a stab at the horror genre with the remake of Argento’s Suspiria; I understand those who are initially apprehensive about this film, as when it was announced, and I got a first look at it I thought I would hate it. While Suspiria (1977) is known for its vibrant color palette and iconic score by the band Goblin, Guadagnino’s Suspiria has a very brown color palette and takes a more realistic approach to the story. In many ways, these two films are nothing alike, besides the basic plot of an American dancer at a German dance academy with witchy happenings. Surprisingly, this way of tackling the material actually worked; as a result, this Suspiria is far more unsettling and downright scary than the original. The moment that this film begins to truly dive into horror is burned into my mind—it was disgusting and shocking in the best possible way. Also, Thom Yorke’s (of Radiohead fame) soundtrack for this film was a banger.

Trouble Every Day (2001)

For those who saw and enjoyed Guadagnino’s Bones and All from 2022 (and for those who haven’t yet seen Bones and All, I highly recommend changing that), Trouble Every Day is meant for you. Released over 20 years prior, it tells the tale of a newlywed couple honeymooning in Paris. Unbeknownst to the wife, her husband struggles with a strange, cannibalistic malady which is is attempting to cure after learning about a doctor who is wed to a woman with the same strange condition. Claire Denis, a French director of considerable acclaim, made waves in 2001 upon its release; not only is it extremely graphic in the violence it depicts but it is beautiful and haunting. High-art horror films may seem novel now in the era of Ari Aster and Robert Eggers, but Claire Denis helped blaze the trail with this atmospheric masterpiece.

Inside (2007)

Inside is one of the most iconic films of the French extremist genre, which, as its name would imply, can be quite extreme. Alexandre Bustillo’s and Julien Maury’s tale of a mother-to-be who receives a strange knock at her door is horrifying and relentless in its brutality. It similarly features Beatrice Dalle—the sensual cannibal from Trouble Every Day—who is extremely effective in this role yet again. If you think that you can handle it, Inside is well worth a watch—I cannot say that it will be pleasant, but it certainly lives up to its reputation.

Audition (1999)