Yes, Not Even Water: Navigating Ramadan as a University Student – A Journey of Understanding and Embracing the Holiest Month in Islam

As the crescent moon marked the beginning of Ramadan, Muslims embarked on a journey of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. Now, as we find ourselves halfway through this holiest month in the Islamic calendar, it’s a moment to pause, reflect, and reinvigorate our commitment to spiritual growth. Ramadan, with its daily fasting from dawn till dusk, stands as a testament to the resilience and devotion of Muslims worldwide. It is a time of heightened spirituality, community bonding, and seeking forgiveness.

Understanding Ramadan

For those unfamiliar with Ramadan, it is essential to grasp its significance and practices. Ramadan holds a central place in Islam as the month in which the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The most notable aspect of Ramadan is fasting. From dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib), Muslims abstain from food, drink, and smoking. This physical discipline serves to purify the soul, increase self-control, and foster empathy for the less fortunate. Fasting is obligatory for adult Muslims, with exceptions for those who are ill, elderly, traveling, pregnant, breastfeeding, or menstruating.

In addition to fasting, Ramadan is a time of increased spiritual devotion. Muslims engage in extra prayers, particularly the Taraweeh prayers performed each night during Ramadan. These prayers offer an opportunity for believers to seek forgiveness, guidance, and blessings from Allah (God).

Charity, known as Zakat or Sadaqah, also plays a significant role during Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to give generously to those in need, whether through monetary donations, providing meals to the less fortunate, or volunteering time and resources to charitable causes.

Reflecting on Progress

As we reach the midpoint of Ramadan, it’s a natural point to assess our progress. Have we been able to maintain our focus on spiritual growth amidst the demands of daily life? Have we embraced the opportunities for charity, prayer, and self-improvement that Ramadan offers? These questions invite us to pause and recalibrate our intentions, ensuring that the remaining days of Ramadan are filled with purpose and devotion.

For university students, navigating the challenges of academic life while observing Ramadan can be particularly demanding. Yet, the sense of community and shared purpose within the campus environment can also provide strength and support during this sacred month. As we

reflect on our journey thus far, let us renew our commitment to balancing our academic pursuits with our religious obligations, finding solace and inspiration in the teachings of Islam.

Navigating Ramadan as a University Student

For university students observing Ramadan, balancing academic commitments with religious observance requires careful planning and time management. Here are some strategies to help students navigate Ramadan successfully:

1. Plan your schedule: Take stock of your academic and extracurricular commitments during Ramadan and adjust your schedule accordingly. Allocate time for prayer, Quranic recitation, and rest to ensure you maintain your spiritual well-being while managing your studies.

2. Communicate with professors: Inform your professors or academic advisors about your observance of Ramadan. Many universities are accommodating of religious obligations and may offer flexibility with deadlines or exam schedules. Open communication ensures that your religious needs are respected while fulfilling your academic responsibilities.

3. Utilize campus resources: Many universities provide support services for students observing religious practices. At Stevens, the quiet room is useful for praying and reflection and there are many available resources, such as prayer mats, Quran books, and Tasbihs (prayer beads).

4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Despite the fasting, prioritize nutrition and hydration during non-fasting hours. Consume balanced meals during Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar to sustain energy levels throughout the day. Incorporate light exercise and adequate sleep to promote physical well-being during Ramadan.

5. Embrace community spirit: Engage with fellow Muslim students and community members to foster a sense of belonging and support during Ramadan. The Muslim Student Association (MSA) at Stevens hosts iftars and halaqas and other events throughout the month and collaborates with other MSAs in the area. Participate in communal iftar gatherings, Taraweeh prayers, and volunteer initiatives to strengthen bonds within the university community.

6. Focus on spiritual growth: Use Ramadan as an opportunity for self-reflection, personal growth, and strengthening your relationship with Allah. Dedicate time to Quranic study, dhikr (remembrance of Allah), and acts of kindness to deepen your spirituality and cultivate inner peace.

Ramadan is a sacred and transformative month in the Islamic calendar, offering spiritual renewal, communal solidarity, and opportunities for personal growth. For university students, navigating Ramadan requires careful planning, time management, and a supportive community. By balancing academic responsibilities with religious observance and embracing the spirit of Ramadan, students can derive immense spiritual benefit and fulfillment during this auspicious time.