Why the Moon Again? — and Who Gets to Go This Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

More than fifty years after humans last walked on the Moon during the Apollo program, the United States is preparing to return, but this time with a mission that reflects both new scientific priorities and a more inclusive vision of who represents humanity in space. At the center of this effort is Artemis II, the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program. While it will not land on the lunar surface, it is a critical step toward sustained human presence beyond Earth. Many people are questioning why humans are returning to the moon at all if we have already been there. The answer reveals not only scientific and strategic motivations, but also a shift in values to one that emphasizes diversity, representation, and global inspiration.

Unlike the Apollo era, where the primary goal was to “win” the space race, today’s lunar missions are about building a long-term foundation for space exploration. The Moon serves as an ideal testing ground for technologies and systems that will eventually be used for missions to Mars. Its proximity to Earth allows scientists and engineers to experiment with life-support systems, habitats, and navigation techniques in a relatively controlled environment.

One of the most important scientific reasons for returning to the Moon is the presence of water ice, particularly at its poles. This resource could be used for drinking water, breathable oxygen, and even rocket fuel, making future missions more sustainable. By learning how to extract and use these materials, space agencies can reduce the need to carry everything from Earth, which is an essential step for deeper space exploration.

Additionally, the Moon offers a unique environment for scientific discovery. Its surface preserves billions of years of history, untouched by weather or erosion. Studying lunar geology can provide insight into the early solar system and even the origins of Earth itself. In this sense, returning to the Moon is not about repetition, but rather it is about unlocking new knowledge with modern tools and perspectives.

Beyond science, the Moon has become increasingly important from a geopolitical and economic standpoint. As more countries and private companies invest in space exploration, establishing a presence on the Moon signals technological leadership and influence. Nations are not just competing for prestige; they are positioning themselves for a future space economy that could include mining, manufacturing, and tourism.

Companies like SpaceX are already playing a major role in shaping this future, working alongside NASA to develop technologies that make space more accessible. The Artemis program represents a collaboration between government agencies and private industry, marking a shift from the purely national efforts of the past to a more interconnected, global approach.

Perhaps one of the most significant differences between Artemis and earlier missions is who gets to participate. The Apollo missions, including Apollo 11, were carried out by a very narrow group of astronauts that were primarily white men from military backgrounds. While their achievements were groundbreaking, they did not reflect the diversity of humanity.

Artemis is changing that. The Artemis II crew includes astronauts from different backgrounds, including women and people of color. For example, Christina Koch will become the first woman to travel to the Moon, while Victor Glover will be the first Black astronaut to take part in a lunar mission. This shift is not just symbolic, as it represents a broader commitment to inclusion within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Representation matters because it shapes who feels welcome in these spaces. When young people see astronauts who look like them or share similar backgrounds, it expands their sense of what is possible. Artemis is not only about exploring the Moon; it is about inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers from all walks of life.

The return to the Moon through Artemis II represents far more than a repeat of past achievements. It is a strategic, scientific, and cultural milestone that signals a new chapter in space exploration. By using the Moon as a stepping stone to deeper space, investing in new technologies, and embracing diversity within its astronaut corps, NASA is redefining what it means to explore.