Stevens | Life

We’re busy, we’re loud, and we’re back!

Jeylan Jubran Student Contributor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Let’s be real: Stevens women are busy. Between internships, classes, late-night sweet treat runs, and somehow still finding time to binge a whole Netflix season…we’re carrying a lot, and we’ve got a lot to say. We need a space to share our voices —  unfiltered and unapologetic.

Her Campus is a national online magazine created by and for college women, with chapters across hundreds of schools. The mission is simple: to give women, and anyone who feels like their voice is often sidelined, a place to be heard. It’s not about lab reports or resumes; it’s about the conversations we’re already having in the dining hall, in dorm lounges, or in the middle of a late-night study break.

The Her Stevens column will be a reflection of that mission, capturing the messy, funny, powerful, and inspiring parts of our lives that don’t always get spotlighted — especially at a school where the student body is 30% women and 70% men. It’s a reminder that our experiences matter, our perspectives matter, and that telling our stories on our own terms is empowering.

And here’s the thing: you don’t have to be a “writer” to be part of this.  If you’ve ever wanted to tell a story, share an opinion, or just turn one of your late-night rants into something real, there’s a space for you here. So if you’ve ever wanted to speak up, reflect, or simply be heard, now’s the time. Our voices deserve to take up space — on this campus, and beyond.

Jeylan Jubran

Stevens '27

Jeylan Jubran (’27) is dedicated to building spaces of empowerment and connection for women and gender minorities at Stevens. She founded the Women’s Gala, launched the Women in Stevens group, and started a Curly Hair Meet-Up to celebrate confidence and community. As Vice President of the Society of Women Engineers and President of the Middle Eastern Student Association, she leads with a focus on representation and inclusion. She also creates Makerspace Women’s Workshops to encourage hands-on learning, and as a writer for The Stute, she uses storytelling to uplift voices across campus.