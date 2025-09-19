We’re busy, we’re loud, and we’re back!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real: Stevens women are busy. Between internships, classes, late-night sweet treat runs, and somehow still finding time to binge a whole Netflix season…we’re carrying a lot, and we’ve got a lot to say. We need a space to share our voices — unfiltered and unapologetic.

Her Campus is a national online magazine created by and for college women, with chapters across hundreds of schools. The mission is simple: to give women, and anyone who feels like their voice is often sidelined, a place to be heard. It’s not about lab reports or resumes; it’s about the conversations we’re already having in the dining hall, in dorm lounges, or in the middle of a late-night study break.

The Her Stevens column will be a reflection of that mission, capturing the messy, funny, powerful, and inspiring parts of our lives that don’t always get spotlighted — especially at a school where the student body is 30% women and 70% men. It’s a reminder that our experiences matter, our perspectives matter, and that telling our stories on our own terms is empowering.

And here’s the thing: you don’t have to be a “writer” to be part of this. If you’ve ever wanted to tell a story, share an opinion, or just turn one of your late-night rants into something real, there’s a space for you here. So if you’ve ever wanted to speak up, reflect, or simply be heard, now’s the time. Our voices deserve to take up space — on this campus, and beyond.