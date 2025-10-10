Water Main Breaks, Just Dance, and Pirates Oh My! A Typical Day in Hoboken, NJ.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hoboken, what a wonderful city when the pipes don’t burst. Unfortunately, that seems to happen very often. And by very often, I mean just this past Tuesday, September 9th.

First, a 12-in water main break was reported in the Newark and Garden street area around 11 am, then another 8-in break was reported by Garden and Bloomfield streets at 3 pm. Residents reported little to no water pressure and a boil advisory was installed in the area that lasted about two days.

I first noticed when I tried to brush my teeth in the morning before class, and had no water, so that was fun. I then got the alert that we were under a boil advisory and thought, “Great. How can my day get any better than this?”

Pirates. You heard me right, pirates. But not just any pirates, circus pirates that sing and dance and dress up like mutant fish. The Flotsam River Circus was having a summer tour along the Hudson River, and their stop in Hoboken just so happened to be on this day.

So, I gathered some of my friends and we went down to the water to see this spectacle and let me tell you it did not disappoint. Performers singing and dancing sea shanties, fishing up boots from the Hudson, and dawning a myriad of quirky outfits to better fit the vibe of the song they were performing.

Once I had gotten my fair share of pirate performances I went back to campus for an event one of my clubs was running. It was a Renaissance style faire to bring in new people and had its fair share of games to play. One in particular was Just Dance. I myself did not partake in the just dancing, but I did enjoy watching my friends very poorly try to master the game.

Overall, the day had a crappy start but had turned out good. It made me realize just how interesting Hoboken is as a city with how much can be going on there in one day and how grateful I was to be living here. I would not have traded it for anything, except the water breaks, I could indeed go without that ever happening again!