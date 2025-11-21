The Ups & Downs of Changing Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve officially reached that time of year: pulling out the winter coats, digging around for misplaced hats and gloves, and all in all avoiding as much time outside as possible. Winter is right around the corner, and now that we’ve reached mid-November, we can officially say goodbye to nice weather for the next few months. Everyone has their own reactions to the start of winter. Some are elated, excited about the chill when they exit their front door and the chance of snowfall. In contrast, others are actively regretting their life choices, having not chosen a university in Florida where they would have enjoyed year-round sunshine.

Warm temperatures are definitely my preferred weather, but for the months that I have to bundle up, I am well-prepared. Thermal baselayers, thick sweaters, and long coats provide me with protection for my daily activities. Some of my friends, the ones who are patiently awaiting our first snowfall, are significantly less bundled up than I am, having trained their bodies to withstand temperatures with much fewer protections than I require. I admire their ability not to freeze, but I don’t shy away from admitting that I need at least 3 layers to leave my apartment between November and February. Looking back, perhaps this should have inspired me to attend school in the south when I was choosing colleges. However, an essential part of winter IS freezing, so it wouldn’t have felt right anyway, even if I had enjoyed the more pleasant conditions.

Some students may struggle with the change of seasons, as they enter class while it’s light out and exit into the night, which can feel discouraging at times. Negative impacts on students include skipping meals due to a lack of motivation to walk from dorm buildings to dining halls, as well as skipping classes due to weather-induced fatigue. However, even as the leaves disappear and the skies remain gloomy for weeks on end, there is some cheer to start the beginning of the season, helping us through the changing and darkening seasons. For Stevens students, we know we’ve reached the holiday season when the street corners of Washington Street are decorated with giant ornaments, and the tree at Eleventh Street lights up for the season. We also celebrate Winter Wonderland in the first week of December with an annual tree lighting ceremony, officially kicking off the holiday season!

One exciting aspect of the changing seasons for everyone is the emergence of seasonal products, which, in part, serve to lift our spirits through consumerism. Whether you’re someone who swears by your Pumpkin Spice Latte or Peppermint Mocha, or jump for joy when Mallomars hit the shelves, there’s something for everyone to be counting down the days to. My friends and I recently celebrated Red Cup Day on November 13th at Starbucks, an event where Starbucks gives out reusable red cups to any customers who order off their holiday drink menu. As a non-coffee drinker who was feeling FOMO, this forced me to order outside of my comfort zone to earn my own red cup. I tried the Sugar Cookie Latte, but after a few sips, I knew I was returning to cleanse my palate with a refresher. Maybe next year I’ll embrace the holiday beverages, but for now, I’m sticking with my trusty Strawberry Acai Lemonade and counting down the days until it’s warm enough to carry without wearing gloves.