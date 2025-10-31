The Ultimate Guide to Study Spots at Stevens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With midterms coming to an end there is one thing that is obvious, studying is key to getting through October. College life is all about finding your rhythm and this includes discovering the perfect place to hit the books. Whether you are in need of a deep focus session or just simply need to find a chill spot to review some notes, the right environment can make all the difference. Here at Stevens, you can find a study place for every vibe, including quiet corners to really help you lock in on assignments, or cozy spots where you can relax and absorb information at your own pace. In this guide, I will break down the best spots on campus and around Hoboken so you can study smarter, not harder.

Solo and Silent:

If you are searching for a quiet place to study solo there are quite a few great spots around campus to check out including:

Library Second Floor: When you’re in solo study mode and need to focus, the library’s second floor is your go-to. It’s quiet without feeling isolating and offers a mix of seating from comfy couches to high-top tables and individual cubicles. This is a great place to go when you are looking for a quieter-solo-study option. Whether you are cranking out a paper or prepping for an exam, this spot is perfect for when you need minimal distractions and maximum productivity.

Gateway Skybridge: If you want a quiet space with a little bit of scenery, head to the Gateway Skybridge between Gateway North and Gateway South. On the second and third floor, you'll find nice study spots with big windows and tons of natural light that is perfect for a peaceful study session or just some focused laptop time between classes. The view of Hoboken and campus adds just the right amount of calm inspiration to keep you motivated.

Chill and Cozy:

Sometimes you want to study, but without the all-business energy of the library. That’s where the chill and cozy spots come in as they are perfect for light work, reading, or catching up on assignments at your own pace.

Local Coffee Shops: Any local coffee shop in Hoboken is a great place to settle in and get some work done. Some of my favorites include Mojo, The Hive, and Bwe Kafe. Mojo, conveniently located near campus on the corner of 8th and Bloomfield, has the perfect mix of good coffee and cute window seating that’s ideal for staying focused while soaking in the warm cafe atmosphere. The Hive, a bit farther from campus, is worth the walk for its spacious layout, fun drinks, and sweet treats that make studying feel more like self-care. Bwe Kafe offers another amazing vibe that’s bright, artsy, and complete with a great cup of coffee and calming scenery.

UCC Downstairs: If you'd rather stay on campus, head down the stairs in the UCC to find a great study spot. With comfy couches, lots of open space, and views of the city, it's the ideal spot when you want to stay productive but keep things low-stress. Pop in your earbuds, grab some food from upstairs, and enjoy a cozy study session right on campus.

Group Grind:

When it’s time to team up for a project or prepare for an exam with friends, these spots are perfect for collaboration and a little productive chaos.

Library first floor: If you are looking for a great place to complete a group project, the first floor of the library is your go-to. With large tables, spacious booths, and plenty of outlets, it’s designed for teamwork. This floor is known as the library’s “loudest” level, so you don’t have to worry about whispering while you brainstorm or practice presentations as it’s the ideal place to get things done together.

Gateway Stairs: Another great spot for group study sessions is the large staircase in Gateway North. It's flexible and social, you can spread out on the steps, grab one of the round tables by the windows, or take over a booth at the top if your group wants a bit more privacy. With lots of natural light and room to talk, it's a fun and functional place to collaborate.

Lock-In Mode:

When deadlines are piling up and distractions aren’t an option, these spots will help you enter full focus mode.

Library 3rd floor: The third floor of the library is the ultimate “quiet zone.” Known as the silent floor, it’s the perfect spot when you really need to concentrate on an assignment or power through a study session. With individual desks and a no-talking policy, it’s ideal for deep work and minimal distractions.

Library private rooms: If you want an even more private setup, the library's study rooms on the third floor are your best bet. You can easily reserve one through the library's website and enjoy your own space to review notes, take a virtual meeting, or completely lock in for a few hours. It's perfect for when you need to focus without interruption and stay in the zone.

Study with a View:

Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need for a productivity boost, and it doesn’t hurt when that scenery includes skyline views.

Hoboken Piers: When the weather’s nice, any of Hoboken’s piers makes an amazing outdoor study spot. With benches, open grassy areas, and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, it’s the perfect place to read, review notes, or brainstorm ideas while soaking up some sunshine.

UCC + Towers: For an on-campus study spot with a view, the UCC offers tables and couches that overlook the city, which is ideal for when you want to stay productive but still enjoy the scenery. If you live in the Towers, the skybridge is another great place to study with a view of the Hudson. Tower residents can also take advantage of their floor lounges, which are perfect for a quiet, comfortable, and private lock-in session without leaving the dorm.

No matter if your study vibe is to lock in solo, team up with friends, or simply find a cozy corner with a view, Stevens has the perfect spot for every kind of study session. Switching up your environment can make studying feel less like a chore and more like a routine you can actually enjoy. So, grab your laptop, your favorite drink, and find the space that matches your mood!