The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter.

I think it’s clear that college students are already very overwhelmed with assignments, exams, extracurriculars and maintaining a social life. It can seem like a chore to add a hobby as simple as reading into your day. Not too long ago I was feeling burnt out. I had no time for myself. I know for my own sanity making time for me is so important. So, I picked up a book and allowed myself to decompress after a long day. So, today, I want to share with you a story about how that one book, “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, completely transformed my life as a college girl, specifically studying engineering.

Picture this: a stressed-out college student buried under a mountain of textbooks and engineering assignments, feeling overwhelmed and questioning whether she’s on the right path. That was me, not too long ago. Despite my passion for engineering and my future, I found myself struggling to navigate the challenges of the harsh curriculum and doubting my abilities to succeed in a male-dominated field.

Enter “Lessons in Chemistry.” From the moment I opened the first page, I was captivated by the story of Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant chemist navigating the tumultuous world of 1960s America. As I followed Elizabeth’s journey – from her struggles as a female scientist to her unwavering determination to make her mark on the world – I saw reflections of my own experiences as a young woman in STEM.

One of the most powerful aspects of the novel was its portrayal of resilience in the face of adversity. Elizabeth faced countless obstacles and setbacks throughout her career, from sexist colleagues to institutional barriers, yet she never wavered in her pursuit of her dreams. Her unwavering determination and unapologetic ambition served as a beacon of inspiration for me, reminding me that success in STEM is not determined by gender but by passion and perseverance.

But perhaps the most impactful lesson I took away from “Lessons in Chemistry” was the importance of embracing my own voice and advocating for change. Like Elizabeth, I realized that I had the power to challenge the status quo and effect meaningful change within my field. Whether it was speaking up in class discussions or getting involved in initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in STEM, I felt empowered to use my voice to create a more equitable and supportive environment for future generations of engineers.

As I turned the final page of “Lessons in Chemistry,” I felt a renewed sense of purpose and determination. The novel had reignited my passion for engineering and reaffirmed my belief in the power of women to shape the future of STEM. Armed with Elizabeth’s resilience, courage, and tenacity, I dove back into my studies with a newfound sense of confidence and purpose, knowing that I had the strength and determination to overcome any obstacle that stood in my way.

So, if there’s any girl feeling like you’re losing hope, I urge you to pick up a copy of “Lessons in Chemistry” and let its story inspire and empower you as it did for me. Let us continue to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and forge our own paths in the world of STEM. Together, we can change the narrative and redefine what it means to be a woman in engineering.