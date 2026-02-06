New Music Discovery: Putting You On to My Favorite Artist, Olivia Dean

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows I love Olivia Dean. Like… love love. She’s insanely good, genuinely captivating, and if you’ve ever watched her perform, you know exactly what I mean. There’s something about her presence that pulls you in without trying too hard.

I literally considered buying Sabrina Carpenter tickets just to see Olivia open. That’s how serious this is.

I don’t know what it is about her music, but it feels intimate in a way that’s hard to explain. Her songs don’t scream for attention — they sit with you. They feel lived-in. Like they understand something about you that you didn’t even know how to articulate yet.

I tried ranking my favorite songs. I failed. So instead, here are the Olivia Dean songs that have completely taken over my life, in no particular order.

Songs That Made Me Fall in Love (and Stay There)

Loud: This one feels like confidence without arrogance. It’s bold but soft at the same time — like choosing yourself without needing permission.

Baby Steps: Gentle, reassuring, and honest. It feels like a reminder that growth doesn't have to be dramatic to be real.

I've Seen It": There's something so knowing about this song. Like emotional maturity set to music.

I Could Be a Florist: This one is tender and nostalgic in a way that hurts just a little. It feels like dreaming about a softer life and wondering if it's too late or still possible.

The Hardest Part: Emotionally devastating but in the best way. It sits with you long after it ends.

UFO: Dreamy and introspective. It feels like floating in your own thoughts at night.

Dive: Warm, soulful, and grounding. The kind of song you play when you want to feel something but don't want to spiral.

Echo: Quietly powerful. This one feels like reflection — the kind that sneaks up on you.

Why Her Music Hits So Hard

Olivia Dean’s music feels like emotional intelligence in song form. She doesn’t rush feelings. She lets them breathe. Her voice is warm, controlled, and expressive without ever feeling forced. It’s the kind of music you play while walking alone, journaling, commuting, or just laying on your bed staring at the ceiling.

She makes softness feel strong. Vulnerability feel intentional. And loving deeply feel normal.

If you’re looking for an artist who feels grounding, comforting, and quietly addictive — consider this me officially putting you on.

You’re welcome.