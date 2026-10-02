Navigating the career fair chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

September at a tech school comes with an unmistakable shift in atmosphere. Suddenly, lecture hall attire swaps from oversized hoodies to fancy blazers, library printers churn out stacks of resumes, and the air is thick with elevator pitches practiced under breath. Career fair season has officially arrived.

If you feel a knot in your stomach every time you open LinkedIn or overhear classmates debating whether to take a second interview or accept their “j-o-b” offer, you are not alone. Recruiting at a specialized school is intense under the best circumstances. But when you’re a woman in STEM, the pressure often comes with an added layer — the nagging feeling that you have to be twice as polished, twice as technical, and undeniably confident just to prove you belong in the line at that booth.

Before the career fair blur sweeps you away, here is how to navigate recruiting season with your confidence and sanity intact.

First off, ditch the “check-the-box” elevator pitch. Recruiters stand on their feet for hours listening to identical monologues: name, major, expected graduation date, and list of coursework. Stand out by leading with narrative and genuine curiosity instead of a script. Talk about a technical challenge you loved untangling, a project where you had to pivot fast, or what specifically excites you about the company’s culture. Passion and clear problem-solving skills stick with a recruiter far longer than a recapped GPA.

Second, try to reframe the conversation. It’s easy to walk into a career expo feeling like you’re auditioning for approval. Flip that script. An interview or networking conversation is always a two-way street. You aren’t just asking recruiters to choose you; you are determining whether their team is an environment where you can thrive in. Does their leadership value mentorship? Do they have active women in engineering networks? Will you be supported, or will you be left to sink or swim? You hold agency, too.

Third, mute the LinkedIn echo chamber. The hardest part of fall recruiting rarely happens on campus — it happens on your phone. Seeing peer after peer announce summer offers can make you feel like you’re already falling behind before October even starts. Remember that LinkedIn is a highlight reel curated for maximum applause. Nobody posts the 60 automated rejection emails, the ghosted recruiter threads, or the terrible coding assessments that preceded their one win. Your path follows its own timeline, and someone else’s offer letter takes nothing away from your capabilities.

Fourth, try to protect your joy after 5:00 p.m. Recruiting can easily become an uncredited three-credit course if you let it. Set boundaries. Dedicate a specific time window to refine your resume and submit applications, and then deliberately shut the laptop. Go for a run, grab dinner with friends without talking about internships, paint, or watch your favorite comfort show. You are a whole person, not just a technical resume waiting for approval.

Walk into this recruiting season with your head held high. You’ve put in the late hours in the lab, tackled the hardest problem sets, and earned your place in that room. Pitch your skills with pride, lean on the women around you for interview prep and pep talks, and remember: The right opportunity will recognize exactly what you bring to the table.