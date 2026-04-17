More Than A Trip Around The Moon 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a month where every headline seems to be orbiting around Artemis II, Christina Koch’s name shines the brightest. Not just for intercelestial miles she traveled, but for the boundaries she broke along the way. The Artemis II mission was more than just a mission, it was a cultural moment that the entire planet Earth was impacted by.

Everyone was touched by this event for many reasons, and psychologists have described the public reaction as “collective effervescence”, which is a surge of shared emotion. Social media has been filled with pride, classrooms of all levels stopped their lessons and “Artemis II” seems to be in nearly every conversation. It feels like everyone, everywhere, felt and experienced this together.

For background, Artemis II was the first crewed flight around the Moon in 72 years. Koch was the only woman on this four person crew, along with Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Jermey Hansen. They accomplished a 10 day mission and traveled 252,756 miles from Earth. This is further than any human has ever traveled, also making Koch the first woman to complete such an accomplishment.

In an interview with NASA in late March, Koch shared “I am not a stranger to being the only woman in the room and it’s a place that I don’t mind representing”. Koch’s career has been filled with a number of these moments. She co-led the first all female spacewalks in 2019 and 2020 and also holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, which was 328 days.

Koch being on this mission isn’t about increasing the visibility of numbers of women in STEM fields, it’s because she was capable and ready. Koch became a symbol of possibility, and proof. Her presence has become so transformative because it was earned, and why so many people have grown to admire her. This mission was a milestone not just for NASA, but for society and for women everywhere.

Her journey reminds us that progress isn’t just measured in missions or miles traveled in space, but using courage to redefine what we never knew was possible. Her trip around the Moon spoke to all of humanity. Koch’s name is a symbol of representation and its importance; she didn’t just make history, she made a connection. She touched the hearts of millions of students in classrooms, appeared on screens in family living rooms, inspired people to go back to school and learn to embrace who they are. A technical milestone transformed into a shared moment that had a ripple effect on the world is something we rarely see, but will cherish forever.