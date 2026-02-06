Low-energy ways to maintain friendships in the cold months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter in college hits differently. The days are shorter, the weather is colder, and suddenly even the idea of leaving your dorm feels exhausting. While fall semester is full of being outdoors, club meetings, and packed social calendars, winter often brings a collective urge to hibernate. Honestly — that’s normal. Just because your energy is lower doesn’t mean your friendships have to disappear until spring. Enter soft socializing. A gentler, low-pressure way to stay connected without draining your already-limited battery. Instead of forcing big plans or high-energy outings, soft socializing focuses on comfort, consistency, and intention.

Why do winter friendships feel harder? During the colder months, many college students experience a drop in motivation and social energy. Between academic stress, internship applications, and seasonal sadness, it’s easy to cancel plans or isolate without realizing it. The problem isn’t that we don’t care; it’s that traditional “going out” friendships don’t always fit the season we’re in. Soft socializing reminds us that connection doesn’t have to be loud or exhausting to be meaningful. Sometimes, the strongest friendships are built during quiet moments.

One of the easiest ways to stay connected in winter is a coffee walk. It’s simple: grab a warm drink and take a short walk around campus. There’s no pressure to sit for hours, dress up, or plan ahead. Coffee walks work because they combine movement, fresh air, and conversation. Three things that are surprisingly good for mental health. Even a 15-minute walk between classes can turn into a meaningful check-in. Plus, having something warm in your hands instantly makes the cold feel more manageable.

Winter is peak academic stress season, which makes study dates a low-effort way to spend time together. Whether you’re working on separate assignments or just sitting in the same space with laptops open, studying together offers companionship without requiring constant conversation. The best part? These hangouts remove the guilt of “I should be doing work.” You’re being productive and social at the same time. Add snacks, background music, or small breaks to talk, and suddenly studying feels less isolating.

When energy is low, movie nights are the ultimate soft social option. They require minimal planning and allow everyone to relax without pressure to perform socially. Whether it’s a comfort movie you’ve all seen before or a new show you’re watching together, shared screen time can still foster connection. Movie nights also create space for natural conversation such as commentary, inside jokes, or post-movie discussions that deepen friendships without forcing vulnerability. Sometimes, just being together is enough.

Soft socializing also challenges the idea that being a good friend means always saying “yes” or going all out. In reality, showing up can look like sending a “thinking of you” text, sharing notes, or inviting someone to sit with you in class. Friendship doesn’t have to be constant to be real. Especially in winter, it’s okay to prioritize quality over quantity and allow relationships to change and flow with the season. Women-led spaces and campus organizations, like Her Campus, play a huge role in reminding college women that connection doesn’t disappear when things slow down. Community can exist in quieter, cozier ways and those moments often feel the most authentic. By embracing soft socializing, we give ourselves permission to maintain friendships without burning out. Winter doesn’t have to be lonely, it can be a season of intentional, gentle connection.

You don’t need packed calendars or high-energy plans to keep your friendships alive this winter. Coffee walks, study dates, and movie nights prove that connection can be simple, comforting, and sustainable. So this winter, let go of the pressure to socialize the “right” way. Choose softness and warmth. And remember: sometimes the quiet moments are the ones that bring us closest together.