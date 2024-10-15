It’s the season to binge Gilmore Girls: 10 TV Shows and Movies perfect for Fall!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the first week of October passes and the chill settles in, it’s clear that fall has arrived. When you think of this season, what comes to mind? The crisp, colorful leaves, pumpkin spice, and cozy vibes? For me, these TV shows and movies perfectly embody the autumn spirit. They’re ideal for curling up and getting cozy while embracing the warmth and nostalgia of fall.

1. Gilmore Girls

If Gilmore Girls isn’t the first show you think of when you think FALL, I don’t know what is. The second I feel a cool breeze, I know that it’s my time to rewatch the show. Stars Hollow, the epitome of a cozy, is an every one knows everyone type of town. Following Lorelai, Rory, and the residents of this charming community offers a nostalgic portrayal of small-town life, cozy settings, and seasonal themes that perfectly capture the spirit of autumn.

2. Charmed

From spooky spells to sisterly bonds, Charmed is the perfect show to watch for fall. The Halliwell sisters, a powerful trio of witches, navigate the challenges of adulthood and the supernatural, making for a thrilling and heartwarming watch that perfectly captures the spirit of autumn. The witty banter between the sisters, combined with their unwavering bond, adds a touch of humor and warmth to the show, making it even more enjoyable to watch during the cozy fall season.

3. Little Women

Little Women follows the March sisters as they navigate the complexities of growing up. The film adaptation beautifully portrays the nuances of womanhood, challenging the myth of the perfect woman. It also showcases the power of sisterhood and the enduring bonds of family. Each sister is relatable, yet distinct, with complex personalities that draw you in from the first minute. With its heartwarming themes, stunning visuals, and nostalgic atmosphere, Little Women is the perfect film to curl up with on a chilly fall evening. 10/10 for a cozy night in.

4. Hocus Pocus

In many eyes , October = Halloween and Halloween = Hocus Pocus. You watch as three mischievous witches are resurrected and a group of teenagers must band together to stop their evil plans. It is truly the OG Halloween movie from when I and many of my friends were kids. Singing along to “I Put a Spell on You” is a must for any Halloween viewing party. Watching “Hocus Pocus” is like revisiting a familiar and comforting place, filled with familiar faces and nostalgic moments. The movie’s blend of humor, fantasy, and suspense is both entertaining and timeless.

5. Halloweentown

For many, October also means revisiting Halloweentown, a magical place where witches, goblins, and friendly ghosts coexist. The film follows Marnie as she discovers her witch heritage and learns the value of embracing her identity. Halloweentown is full of childhood nostalgia, offering a whimsical escape with its enchanting characters and festive Halloween vibes. It’s the perfect mix of lighthearted fun and adventure, making it a classic for family viewing during the spooky season.

6. Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society is an emotional journey of self-discovery and courage. This film perfectly captures the introspective and inspiring mood of the season. Set in a traditional boarding school, it follows a group of boys whose lives are transformed by their unconventional English teacher, Mr. Keating. The movie’s cozy, academic setting, coupled with its emphasis on seizing the moment, feels like the perfect fall retreat. With its poetic moments and impactful lessons, it’s like grabbing a warm drink and curling up with a reminder to live life boldly and authentically.

7. Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries is the ultimate binge watch. Elena and the Slavatore brothers make this show addictive; it’s a supernatural thriller perfect for autumn nights. In the eerie and mysterious world of Mystic Falls, with vampires, werewolves, witches, and hybrids, the series captures the enchanting, spooky atmosphere often associated with the change of season. The show is filled with romance, suspense, and supernatural intrigue, making it perfect for Fall binge season.

8. Harry Potter

Speaking of binge season, the ultimate movie binge is the Harry Potter series. I can’t express how fantastic the books and movies are; the intricacy, the nostalgia, the mystery in each just scream perfection. Following the trio throughout their years at Hogwarts, going through different challenges and obstacles not just outwardly, but with each other as well, is a magical journey that never gets old. The series’ exploration of themes like friendship, loyalty, and the power of love makes it a timeless classic that’s perfect for any season.



9. When Harry Met Sally

Nothing says fall like New York City’s foliage and the cozy sweaters worn by Harry and Sally as they navigate friendship and love. This classic romantic comedy captures the charm of autumn with its iconic scenes and witty banter. The journey of these two characters, filled with warm moments and heartfelt conversations, is perfect for cuddling up with a blanket, a warm drink, and enjoying the crisp, cozy vibes of fall.



10. Haunting of Hill house

For those who love a scare during the spooky season, The Haunting of Hill House is a must-watch. This show combines haunting visuals with deep emotional storytelling, making it perfect for the eerie atmosphere of autumn. The show’s haunting visuals and atmospheric soundtrack create a perfect spooky atmosphere. With its slow-burn approach and exploration of family dynamics, Hill House offers a suspenseful and thought-provoking watch that will keep you on the edge of your seat. As the characters explore the mysteries of the haunted mansion, the show balances chills and family drama, creating a suspenseful yet cozy binge experience for those crisp October nights.

Soooo…whether you’re looking for a nostalgic escape or a spine-chilling thrill, these TV shows and movies offer the perfect blend of cozy, spooky, and magical vibes for the fall season. So grab your favorite blanket, pour yourself a warm drink, and settle in for a binge session that captures the essence of autumn. Happy watching!