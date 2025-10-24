How to Beat the Post-Summer Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It happens every year. The tan fades, the homework piles up, and suddenly the energy that fueled you through syllabus week is… gone. The weather’s colder, the days are shorter, and even your favorite latte isn’t quite cutting through the ugh. Welcome to the post-summer slump, that weird in-between season where you’re caught somewhere between cozy and completely over it.

But here’s the thing: fall doesn’t have to feel like a slow fade. With a few small mindset shifts (and maybe a blanket scarf or two), you can turn this season into something steady, grounded, and actually kind of peaceful.

1. Romanticize the Routine

Let’s be honest, when everything feels gray and repetitive, the trick is to make it aesthetic. Turn on your fairy lights while you study, play an “autumn jazz” playlist while you clean, or switch to a cute digital planner that makes to-do lists feel rewarding again. Small rituals can turn your daily grind into something you actually look forward to.

2. Find Movement That Feels Good

You don’t need to train for a marathon. Go for short walks on Sinatra Drive, try a quick yoga video before class, or dance in your dorm with your roommates. Movement is the best natural energy boost, and even ten minutes can pull you out of that midterm fog.

3. Make Your Space a Sanctuary

Your dorm or apartment can totally shift your mood. Add warm lighting, a cozy throw blanket, or a diffuser that smells like fall (think: vanilla, cedar, cinnamon). When your space feels calm and warm, your brain follows.

4. Lean Into the Warmth… Literally

Cold weather makes it tempting to isolate, but connection is your real antidote to burnout. Host a movie night, grab cider with a friend, or study together at a café. Sometimes what you really need isn’t another hour of productivity, it’s just some company.

5. Set Soft Goals

Not every goal has to be huge. Replace “get everything done this week” with “make progress today.” Be gentle with yourself, motivation naturally dips as the semester goes on, and you’re not failing just because your pace changes.

6. Go Outside (Even When You Don’t Want To)

Stevens in the fall is ridiculously pretty, and fresh air really does help reset your brain. Bundle up, take that walk to the overlook, and remember that the world outside your laptop still exists (and it’s stunning this time of year).

The post-summer slump is real… but it’s also temporary. Seasons shift, energy returns, and you’ll catch yourself feeling like yourself again. Until then, give yourself grace, wrap yourself in something soft, and remember: it’s okay to move a little slower this season.