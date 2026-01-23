Getting Back Into the Semester: Best Practices for a Fresh Start

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of a new semester always feels like a reset button. New classes, new routines, and the chance to start fresh even if last semester felt a little chaotic. Before the workload really picks up, this is the perfect time to get organized in ways that actually make the semester feel manageable.

For me, it always starts with a digital reset.

1. Do a Digital Clean-Out

Before downloading new syllabi and assignments, take an hour to clean up what’s already there.

Clear your desktop and downloads folder

Archive old class folders into one labeled semester folder

Clean out your Google Drive or OneDrive so you’re not searching through chaos

Restart your laptop to fully reset everything

Starting with a clean digital space makes everything else feel less overwhelming.

2. Reset Your Notion (or Planner of Choice)

Whether you use Notion, Google Calendar, or a physical planner, this is the moment to reset it.

Create a new semester dashboard

Add all your class names and syllabi

Set up simple weekly to-do lists

Keep it minimal — overcomplicated systems don’t last. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s having one place where everything lives.

3. Schedule Before You’re Busy

One of the best things you can do early is block out time before your schedule fills itself.

Add all class times, labs, and recitations

Block study time around those classes

Schedule work shifts and extracurricular meetings

Don’t forget to block time for meals, rest, and commuting

Seeing your time laid out helps you be realistic about what you can actually handle.

4. Refresh the Apps You Actually Use

A few apps that make semester life easier:

Google Calendar – for class schedules and deadlines

Notion – for tracking assignments and notes

Todoist or Apple Reminders – for quick task dumps

Forest or Focus To-Do – for focused study sessions

You don’t need every productivity app — just the ones you’ll actually open.

5. Create Small, Sustainable Habits

Instead of promising yourself a “perfect semester,” focus on small resets:

Weekly file clean-up

Sunday planning check-in

Daily 5-minute task review

Logging assignments as soon as they’re assigned

Consistency beats motivation every time.

6. Give Yourself Grace

Getting back into the semester isn’t about doing everything right immediately. It’s about setting up systems that support you when things get busy.

You don’t need a dramatic glow-up to start the semester strong. Sometimes, a clean laptop, a realistic schedule, and a little structure are enough.