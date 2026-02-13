Fizz Debates–Should They be Happening?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At its core, Fizz was never meant to be C-SPAN for college students.

Fizz, the anonymous, campus-based social media app that allows students to post thoughts, opinions, confessions, jokes, and questions without revealing their identities markets itself as a digital commons. It’s the group chat of an entire university, stripped of usernames and profile pictures. On any given day, you’ll find roommate horror stories, dining hall complaints, situationship breakdowns, and internship advice.

But increasingly, you’ll also find politics.

From presidential elections to campus diversity policies, from foreign policy debates to arguments about capitalism, threads on Fizz frequently spiral into partisan back-and-forths. For some, it’s refreshing. For others, it’s exhausting. A recurring sentiment appears in response posts: “Why is this app so political?” or “This isn’t the place for that.” This raises the question: Should political debates be happening on Fizz at all?

College campuses have long been incubators for political thought. Historically, universities have fueled protest movements, civil rights advocacy, anti-war activism, and ideological revolutions. Students are at a stage in life where beliefs are forming, identities are evolving, and civic awareness is expanding. In that context, Fizz can feel like a natural extension of campus discourse.

Because the app is anonymous, it lowers the social risk of speaking up. Students who may hesitate to voice political opinions in class or who fear backlash from peers can articulate their views without attaching their names. For some, anonymity becomes a shield that allows for exploration.

Political debates on Fizz can also expose students to perspectives outside their immediate friend groups. College social circles can be surprisingly tight-knit and everyone can share the same views. An anonymous platform disrupts that echo chamber, sometimes forcing students to confront ideas they wouldn’t normally engage with.

There’s also something uniquely democratic about it. No blue checkmarks. No follower counts. No clout hierarchy. Every opinion appears in the same font, on the same background. In theory, arguments stand on their own merit. But, anonymity cuts both ways.

Without accountability, debates can quickly devolve. What begins as a discussion about policy can turn into name-calling, misinformation, or inflammatory generalizations. Tone becomes harsher and nuance disappears. It’s easier to reduce complex issues to memes or one-line dismissals.

Many students argue that Fizz was never meant to be a political arena. They downloaded it for lighthearted entertainment such as a mental break between classes, not another platform saturated with culture wars.

There’s also the question of productivity. Can meaningful political discourse really happen in short-form, upvote-driven threads? Or does the format encourage reactionary responses rather than thoughtful engagement?

When posts are rewarded by likes or boosted through engagement, extreme takes often rise to the top. Moderate, carefully reasoned responses may be buried beneath more provocative comments. The structure of the app itself may divide responses.

For students already overwhelmed by news cycles, economic anxiety, and academic pressure, seeing political conflict infiltrate even casual spaces can feel draining.

So, Should They Be Happening?

Maybe the better question is not should they happen, but how they happen.

Fizz reflects its user base. If students bring thoughtful discourse, the platform can host thoughtful discourse. If they bring hostility, it will amplify hostility. Anonymity is a tool. Whether it empowers dialogue or accelerates division depends on how it’s used.

In a generation defined by digital expression, avoiding political discussion altogether may not be realistic or even desirable. But transforming every corner of campus life into a battleground isn’t sustainable either.

Fizz debates, then, are not inherently the problem. The culture surrounding them is.