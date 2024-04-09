The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: You’re a college student, knee-deep in assignments, deadlines, and the perpetual chaos of campus life. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you decide to take a well-deserved break, reaching for your phone to mindlessly scroll through TikTok. As you skip through an endless stream of memes and dancing, something catches your eye—a video from your favorite movie, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” In that moment, as you pause to watch the TikTok one quote resonates deeply: “you see things and you understand, you’re a wallflower.” It’s like a gentle whisper reminding you of the beauty found in the quiet moments, in the ability to observe and absorb the world around you. As a college student navigating the complexities of academics and personal growth, this quote takes on a new significance. Suddenly, you’re transported back to the world of high school drama, friendship, and self-discovery. It’s like stumbling upon a hidden gem in the midst of the digital noise, a nostalgic reminder of the power of storytelling and the enduring impact of a beloved film. This was me just last week. Join me as we delve into the magic of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and explore its timeless message of empowerment and understanding, one TikTok video at a time.

In the cinematic landscape, certain films resonate deeply, not just for their storytelling skill, but for the profound messages they impart. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” directed by Stephen Chbosky and adapted from his 1999 novel, is one such film. At its heart, it’s a narrative of self-discovery, friendship, and the complexities of navigating adolescence. But beneath the surface lies a powerful message about the strength found in understanding and the empowerment of those who choose to observe, like the wallflowers among us.

The quote, “you see things and you understand, you’re a wallflower,” encapsulates a sentiment often overlooked in a world that glorifies extroversion. For many, particularly women, the term “wallflower” might carry connotations of passivity or invisibility. However, this perception undermines the quiet strength and deep empathy that often accompany introversion. It is not about fading into the background; it’s about blooming in your own unique way. It’s about embracing the power of introspection, empathy, and quiet observation.

In the movie, the protagonist, Charlie, portrayed by Logan Lerman, we find a character who embodies the essence of the wallflower. He observes the world around him keenly, absorbing its nuances and complexities. Despite his introverted nature, Charlie’s observations are profound, reflecting a deep understanding of human emotions and experiences. Through his journey, we witness the transformative power of empathy and the quiet resilience that lies within those who observe from the sidelines.

Moreover, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” challenges traditional gender norms and celebrates the complexity of female characters. From Sam, played by Emma Watson, who defies stereotypes with her intelligence and vulnerability, to Charlie’s sister, who navigates her own struggles with grace and resilience, the film offers a diverse range of female characters whose stories are rich and multifaceted.

As a college student, you’re constantly bombarded with noise—academic pressures, social expectations, and the relentless churn of digital distractions. Yet, amidst it all, there’s something liberating about embracing your inner wallflower. It’s about finding solace in the stillness, finding strength in the ability to see beyond the surface and understand the deeper truths that bind us together.

For women, especially, embracing the role of the wallflower can be an act of rebellion in a society that often values people being vocal over introspective. It’s a recognition of the unique perspective that comes from observing quietly, from noticing the subtleties that others might overlook. In a time that often desires women to be assertive and dominant, there’s immense potential in reclaiming the narrative and celebrating the strength found in quiet observation. Being a wallflower isn’t just about being introspective—it’s about finding your capabilities in the quiet moments. It’s about noticing the little things that make life interesting and understanding the world in your own unique way.

In the world of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” being a wallflower isn’t a limitation; it’s a superpower. It’s what allows Charlie to navigate the complexities of adolescence with wisdom and empathy. It’s what enables Sam to embrace her true self, flaws and all. And it’s what reminds you, in this moment, that your quiet observations and deep understanding are not weaknesses, but sources of strength.

So, as you watch that TikTok video and soak in the wisdom of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” remember this: you may be a wallflower, but you’re also a force to be reckoned with. Your ability to see and understand is your greatest gift, and it’s what sets you apart in a world that often overlooks the power of quiet resilience.