A Trip to the Annual Broadway Flea Market 

On Sunday, September 21st, this past weekend, I traveled from Hoboken to NYC’s iconic, once a year, Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! The flea market took place on 44th and 45th street, connected by the silent auction bidding in Shubert Alley. This year’s Broadway show tables included & Juliet, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and Wicked. There was also a special Curtain Call table which included unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Redwood, Sunset Blvd., Titanique and more. In addition to these shows, many theatrical organizations also had tables.

This is one of the biggest days of the year for Broadway fans. From props and items to autographs from your favorite Broadway stars, there is something for everyone at the Broadway Flea market. You may be wondering how the Broadway Flea Market came to be, well I was too! When I got home, I decided to do a little research. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ most cherished traditions, began over 30 years ago when cast members of A Chorus Line set up just two tables outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Since those humble beginnings, it has grown into a landmark event for theater fans and the Broadway community alike. All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway and one of the nation’s leading industry-based fundraising organizations. Since 1988, Broadway Cares has awarded more than $300 million to provide essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses. It is the primary supporter of the Entertainment Community Fund’s social service programs, including The Friedman Health Center, the HIV/AIDS Initiative, and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. In addition, Broadway Cares distributes annual grants to more than 450 service organizations nationwide, offering lifesaving medication, meals, counseling, and emergency assistance, and also provides rapid-response humanitarian aid during times of crisis.

This year’s Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction raised a new record of $1,633,803! A large portion of this money was raised through 156 silent auctions and 67 live auction lots offering rare memorabilia as well as theater experiences, while 54 of Broadway’s stars signed autographs and posed for photos. One of the most popular live auctions included the chance to watch Hamilton from the orchestra pit, which went to the highest bidder at $21,000! The busiest table I encountered was for the musical, The Outsiders. The line to even get a chance to take a peak at the items for sale was all the way to the end of the street. When I asked some fans how long they had been waiting, the answer was about three hours. The Outsiders table ended up raising more money than any other show with a whooping $74,002.

I attended the Broadway Flea Market in hopes of finding anything from the recently closed play, John Proctor is the Villain. In their run from March to September, I saw the show 3 times and developed a deep connection to it. Although the show did not have its own table, I was able to find some hidden treasures when searching other tables. My friend led me to a table where they were selling the stage prop essays for $20 that Sadie Sink and Chiara Aurelia used in the show. We also found the slushie cups from the scene where the girls skip class being sold for $90. A signed locker from the show was going for $200! Another funny find was the John Proctor is the Villain branded barricade covers that security set up at the stage door after each show being sold for $100 each. Ultimately, I ended up finding the table that was selling posters that were more in my price range ($30). The lady working the table told me that they were only releasing a small amount of posters each hour and that I was welcome to start a line at the side of the table to get the poster in 30 minutes. So that’s exactly what I did! I ended up getting my first choice out of the three posters they had left!

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction isn’t just a chance to score rare collectibles, it’s a celebration of everything that makes the theater community so special. From the excitement of searching for that perfect John Proctor prop to seeing fans and performers come together, the event perfectly blends passion, generosity, and a love for Broadway. And beyond the fun, every bid and autograph directly supports vital programs that provide meals, medication, housing, and essential care for those who need it most, proving that Broadway magic extends far beyond the stage!