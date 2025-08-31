What Your Go-To Coupa Order Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stanford chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, all you need to get through a hectic day of classes is the perfect bite from your favorite campus cafe. Whether you’re grabbing a quick pick-me-up or treating yourself to a well-deserved reward, your Coupa order speaks volumes about who you are. You may not realize it, but each choice offers a little glimpse into your personality. So, what does your order say about you? Let’s break it down.

ICED COFFEE

Let’s face it, you run on iced coffee. You’re always reaching for that cold, caffeinated magic beverage. You’re the go-to motivation when others need a push, and your energy is contagious. People admire your hustle, but you’re also the one who knows how to get it done. You may be on the go 24/7, but you’ve got that work-life balance down, even if it involves a lot of coffee.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

You’re running on all energy. If you’re a breakfast burrito regular, you’re probably the type who has a packed schedule, always juggling classes, internships, and social plans with ease. You’re a go-getter, someone who loves adventure and new experiences. Late-night study sessions? No problem. A spontaneous road trip down the coast? Heck yes. You’ve got energy for it all, and you take on life’s challenges one bite at a time.

PASTRY

Shun Matsuhashi / Spoon

For those who can’t resist a pastry from the case, whether it be a chocolate croissant or a banana bread loaf, your sweet tooth says it all. You’re spontaneous, fun, and know how to have a good time. You’re the type to rally your friends for a last-minute activity or dive into a Netflix binge. Work hard, play harder, and always leave room for dessert.

Your Coupa order may seem like a small detail, but it’s a fun reflection of your personality and priorities. Whether you’re savoring a cup of coffee or indulging in a sweet treat, your choices make you unique. So the next time you’re placing your Coupa order, take a moment to think about what it says about you. Whether you’re fueling your brain for a big exam or treating yourself to a well-deserved break, enjoy every bite (or sip)!