What Your Go-To Coupa Order Says About You

Annika Kaval Student Contributor, Stanford
Marrisa Chow Student Contributor, Stanford
Sometimes, all you need to get through a hectic day of classes is the perfect bite from your favorite campus cafe. Whether you’re grabbing a quick pick-me-up or treating yourself to a well-deserved reward, your Coupa order speaks volumes about who you are. You may not realize it, but each choice offers a little glimpse into your personality. So, what does your order say about you? Let’s break it down.  

ICED COFFEE

Let’s face it, you run on iced coffee. You’re always reaching for that cold, caffeinated magic beverage. You’re the go-to motivation when others need a push, and your energy is contagious. People admire your hustle, but you’re also the one who knows how to get it done. You may be on the go 24/7, but you’ve got that work-life balance down, even if it involves a lot of coffee.  

BREAKFAST BURRITO

You’re running on all energy. If you’re a breakfast burrito regular, you’re probably the type who has a packed schedule, always juggling classes, internships, and social plans with ease. You’re a go-getter, someone who loves adventure and new experiences. Late-night study sessions? No problem. A spontaneous road trip down the coast? Heck yes. You’ve got energy for it all, and you take on life’s challenges one bite at a time.  

PASTRY

For those who can’t resist a pastry from the case, whether it be a chocolate croissant or a banana bread loaf, your sweet tooth says it all. You’re spontaneous, fun, and know how to have a good time. You’re the type to rally your friends for a last-minute activity or dive into a Netflix binge. Work hard, play harder, and always leave room for dessert.  

Your Coupa order may seem like a small detail, but it’s a fun reflection of your personality and priorities. Whether you’re savoring a cup of coffee or indulging in a sweet treat, your choices make you unique.  So the next time you’re placing your Coupa order, take a moment to think about what it says about you. Whether you’re fueling your brain for a big exam or treating yourself to a well-deserved break, enjoy every bite (or sip)!   

Annika Kaval

Stanford '27

Annika Kaval is a pre-med student at Stanford who’s endlessly curious about the human brain and loves finding creative ways to tell stories. She works in a neuropsychiatry lab studying neurodegenerative disorders and hopes to one day blend science with compassionate care. Whether she’s running experiments or volunteering in the community, Annika shows up with empathy, purpose, and a genuine desire to help people. When she’s not in class or at the lab, you’ll probably find Annika chasing live music, trying a new restaurant, or road tripping with friends. She’s all about spontaneous adventures and making the most of every moment. She also loves being outside, hiking the Dish, catching sunsets, and taking weekend trips to the beach. Annika is passionate about digital storytelling and uses social media to express herself and uplift voices that deserve to be heard. Through Her Campus at Stanford, she’s excited to write about the things that matter most to her, like mental health, identity, ambition, and the beautiful chaos of college life. She can’t wait to share her world and connect with readers along the way.
Marrisa Chow

Stanford '27

Marrisa Chow is a Human Biology major at Stanford and the Campus Correspondent for Her Campus Stanford. She’s passionate about thoughtful storytelling that explores identity, relationships, and the psychology behind how we live. With a background in both science and creative writing, she brings a sharp, emotionally honest voice to campus journalism.